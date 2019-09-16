ChyronHego Announces Key Appointment of Ariel Garcia as CEO

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Sept. 13, 2019 — ChyronHego today announced the appointment of Ariel Garcia as CEO, effective today.

Garcia will drive ChyronHego's expanding focus on product innovation driven by customer requirements. He joined ChyronHego as a board member in 2015, following a strategic investment from Vector Capital, and stepped into the business as president of broadcasting at the end of 2018.

Garcia has a long trajectory of driving growth and operational enhancements for technology companies. Since 2014, he has served as operating partner and head of value creation at Vector Capital. Previously, he was senior principal at The Boston Consulting Group, where he led the company's technology, media, and telecommunications practices. Garcia holds a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a degree in computer engineering from the Universidad Católica Argentina.

"I am thrilled to step in as CEO during this exciting growth stage for ChyronHego. Our sports intelligence and broadcasting products are top-notch, and our increasing focus and partnership with our customers will prove critical for future success," Garcia said. "ChyronHego has a rich history as a technology innovator. With an increasing focus on customer-centricity and investment in key ecosystem partnerships, we are determined to bring the best technology, services, and value to our customers."

"Ariel's ability to successfully drive growth and change make him the ideal fit to lead ChyronHego's next era. His deep expertise in applying strategy and operational improvement to boost company performance is a tremendous asset," said Johan Apel, chairman of the board, ChyronHego. "We welcome Ariel as the head of our senior executive management team as we continue to advance our operations and bolster the ChyronHego brand globally."

With this announcement, Marco Lopez steps down as ChyronHego's CEO. Garcia commented: "I want to thank Marco for his leadership and contribution to ChyronHego as CEO. I had the opportunity to closely work with Marco over the past year, and I can attest to his deep understanding of the broadcast industry as well as the great professional and human being that he is. I wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Both Garcia and Lopez will be attending IBC2019 to discuss the transition and exciting next steps in ChyronHego's evolution with customers and partners.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in visual storytelling solutions for content creators in the broadcast and sports industries. ChyronHego's market-leading offerings are empowering broadcasters of all sizes to deliver richer and more immersive experiences in studios, stadiums/venues, and live productions of all kinds.

ChyronHego's widely deployed solutions include Lyric®, the world's classic character generator; PRIME Graphics, the integrated, software-based design, authoring, and playout solution; the CAMIO® newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system.

Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/190913ChyronHego.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-ArielGarcia_CEO.jpg

Photo Caption: Ariel Garcia, CEO of ChyronHego