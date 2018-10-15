CAST shows wysiwygR41, launches new BlackTrax, new broadcast capability and global training program at LDI 2018

At this year’s LDI show (Las Vegas Convention Center, October 19-21), CAST Group (Booth 2255) will showcase the very well-received release (R41) of its wysiwyglighting design and previsualisation software in the USA for the first time, as well as providing a spectacular demonstration of what can be achieved with its BlackTraxreal time tracking technology. The company will also launch a new global training program.

On the booth, the brand new BlackTrax V2.3.3 will be at the heart of a captivating presentation designed by Dream Laser, combining tracking with lighting, media interactivity, moving projection mapping, 3D positional audio and camera tracking for broadcast.

Lighting for the demonstration – which will include the opportunity to get hands-on and will feature live performances and interactive games - will be powered by Luminex; media support will come from disguise and Notch; L-Acoustic will provide 3D positional audio; and projectors and PTZ cameras will be from Panasonic.

New native software for broadcast - powered by BlackTrax, and currently under development - will also be demonstrated at LDI.

“This is the first time that we’ve shown the software – which we’ve code-named Herald - publicly,” said Andrew Gordon, Director of Business Development at CAST Group. “However, we’ve been testing it with focus groups in the broadcast and production market – and we’ve had an overwhelming response.”

“Our goal with Phase 1 of the system - that will be on show at LDI - is to aid in the automation of broadcast with the function of not only camera control, but also to become an aggregate control suite for all cameras on a production as well,” Gordon continued.

“Herald’s node-based editor is a user’s dream,” he added. “For the first time in broadcast software dedicated to cameras, the quick drag and drop editor allows users to link between modules and quickly set up scenes and subjects with the appropriate cameras, locations and automation pre-sets including things like offsets, zoom, and even the classic zone interactions that have made BlackTrax so popular with the entertainment industry.”

The features of BlackTrax Herald Phase 1 will include:

Interfacing with BlackTrax to allow for automated cameras and PTZs to follow, focus and zoom based on a subject’s position

PTZ positional presets provide users with the ability to position and save non-tracked cameras with an infinite amount of camera presets that will point and zoom the PTZs in the desired position

Trackables up to 85 subjects

Contextual menu

Studio Builder is a new 3D engine to help visualize the broadcast studio or production in real time

Meanwhile, Andrew Gordon will also participate in a panel – “Shattering the Fourth Wall Through Tracking in Three Dimensions” - moderated by Cirque du Soleil (October 18th: 1:30pm - 3:00pm). Discussion will focus on past projects, current realities, and future possibilities for bringing lighting and video design alive.

Supporting the launch of its new training program, CAST will host a series of tutorial sessions on its stand throughout LDI, providing an opportunity for designers to get up-to-speed with the latest technologies and their applications. wysiwyg sessions will be presented by Stuart Green, Director of Education and Training for CAST Group of Companies and Senior Lecturer in Lighting and Live Event Technology at the University of South Wales. Green is a hands-on, practicing lighting designer, production electrician, and programmer with his work spanning throughout the entertainment industry.

“Training and support are firmly integrated into our partner programme to meet the needs of our customers,” said Green. “Both can play a key role in enabling designers to fully exploit the incredible potential of wysiwygand BlackTrax, and to help them deliver memorable live events.”

On October 19 from 10:30am – 11:30am, Stuart Green will present a session entitled “wysiwyg lighting visualisation as a tool for continuing professional development”.

Demonstrating industry-wide acceptance of BlackTrax realtime motion tracking and automation, technology partners at LDI 2018 include: Dataton (Booth 831); disguise (Booth 316); Green Hippo (Booth 353); and Panasonic (Booth 1233).