Camplex Introduces Two Ethernet SFP Fiber Media Converters

Saugerties, N,Y, - June 4, 2019 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cables and accessories, introduces two new small form-factor pluggable(SFP) fiber media converters for reliable signal conversion and extension of Ethernet networks.



Convert signals and extend transmission distance without replacing existing network equipment with the CMX-FMC-1001 copper 1000BaseT to fiber 1000BaseX SFP converter and the CMX-FMC-6001 SFP to SFP converter for fiber or wavelength conversion. Both models improve reliability and security supporting EFI immune multimode or single mode fiber.



Housed in black powder-coated steel cabinets, these compact units can be used as stand-alone converters and in rack or chassis-based installations.



For more information, visit www.camplex.com

# # #

About Camplex

Camplex, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber optic cable assemblies and video over fiber solutions for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber facility. Camplex fiber optic products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand.