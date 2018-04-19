Calrec Partners with GSL Professional as Official Distributor in the Middle East

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, APRIL 19, 2018 - To continue increasing its reach in the Middle East, Calrec has partnered with Dubai-based GSL Professional to give extensive distribution across the region including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. GSL is representing Calrec across the company's entire product range, including its newly announced IP-based radio system Type R.

GSL is a complete audio, video and control and lighting solutions provider with a broad roster of high-profile clients. The company holds the largest stock of professional audio equipment in the Middle East. It recently opened a new service center where customers can get a hands-on experience with the products as well as a high-level and professional sales experience.

"One of our missions here at GSL is to continually expand the breadth and depth of our offerings," says Adrian Curtis, managing director at GSL Professional. "Working with Calrec is a perfect example of that, especially with the company's dynamic new Type R radio system and its compact-yet-powerful Brio console, which is gaining real traction within the industry. We're delighted to be working with them to help them continue to build out their already impressive footprint in the Middle East region."

Anthony Harrison, international sales manager at Calrec commented, "We're excited to be working with GSL for a number of reasons, the main one being that the company is more than just a distributor. Along with its strong reputation in the Middle East, GSL has the market experience, brand knowledge and technical know-how necessary to assist its clients from the specifications of the project through to commissioning. With the addition of our new Type R radio console and the compact Brio 12 to its product offerings, GSL is able to provide its customers and partners with greater range of broadcast audio equipment that's necessary for today's fast-moving media landscape."

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio

About GSL Professional

2018 GSL Pro Middle East (gslprofessional.com) is the official distributor of Calrec, L-Acoustics, Tascam, and DirectOut Technologies across the Middle East market including UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. GSL Professional provides high level technical, marketing, service and sales support across their dedicated markets including hospitality, house of worship, theme parks, transportation, education, stadia & arena, recording & broadcast, tour sound and portable PA. GSL Pro Middle East is proud to supply AKG microphones & headphones, AMX Controls, BSS Audio signal processing devices, Crown amplifiers, dbx signal processors, JBL Professional loudspeakers, Martin Lighting, Lexicon effects processors. GSL Pro Middle East also acts as local distribution partner for Klotz cables.