Calibre 130” All-in-One LED Wall Now Shipping

Powered by the in-built Calibre’s LEDView series scaler/switcher bringing UltraHD capability to LED screens, the FHDQ130 is a 130" Full HD LED Videowall that, unlike some competing products, is fully CE, CB and UL approved.

Weighing just 125 kilograms/275.5lbs it can be built ready to run in under an hour by three people.

Maintenance is similarly straightforward: a single module can be replaced in less than ten seconds. Control of the AiO is equally simple, via either a remote or an app. The AiO LED display also responds to the growing focus on minimising energy consumption: in standby mode, it consumes less than 0.5 Watts.

The AiO is constructed from a four-in-one SMD LED that measures 1.5mm pitch for outstanding picture quality and clarity. It can be positioned in portrait and landscape mode and is one of the thinnest screens available on the market measuring just 3.8mm in depth.

It has multiple inputs including HDMI and 3G-SDI for live in-camera use making this the perfect product for demanding applications including professional AV, Staging, Broadcast, Houses of Worship, medical, corporate AV and education and much more.

“The AiO the result of feedback from our customers requiring a single solution that minimises set up time, is plug-and-play and ready to go,” said Willy Tsai, Managing Director at Calibre UK. “Our solutions are increasingly used in a verity of challenging environments requiring higher brightness levels, clarity and better colours. We are delighted to be delivering them to market so soon after announcing them, and we’re sure they will find many admirers among our existing and new customers.”

The award-winning product was developed with sister company Optoma - also part of Coretronic – the AiO is designed to address one of the biggest drawbacks to LED display – the time it takes to deploy them.

Fresh from being launched at Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt during April and at the Calibre UK official launch in Taipei this month, the AiO solution will make its Asian debut at InfoComm South East Asia trade show (Calibre Stand E62 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Hall 98, Thailand from 15-17 May 2019).