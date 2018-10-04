Broadpeak Products at the 2018 NAB Show New York

U.S. operators of OTT services will generate nearly $28.8 billion in subscription and advertising revenues in 2018, up 26 percent from last year, according to Digital TV Research. As content providers and pay-TV operators look to take advantage of new revenue opportunities related to OTT services, they need scalable and secure content delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens.

At NAB Show New York 2018, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its solutions for content providers and operators in the cable, telecom, and satellite markets. Key highlights will include local video caching, CDN selection, and low-latency video delivery solutions that streamline the delivery of high-quality video over managed and OTT networks.

Reduce CDN Costs With Local Video Caching Technology

At NAB Show New York, Broadpeak will demonstrate BroadCache Box, a local video caching solution for broadcasters and content aggregators that dramatically reduces CDN costs while boosting subscribers' QoE.

BroadCache Box deploys local caches into telecom or cable operators' networks and then stores the most popular content from a specific content provider. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end-users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bitrates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

Today, the most popular content can represent more than 80 percent of the video traffic so caching at the ISP level significantly lowers CDN service costs. BroadCache Boxes do not generate any transit costs and can be used for both live and on-demand content, offering support for secured HTTPS connections.

Enhance Content Quality With Dynamic CDN Selection

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN™ CDN selector allows content providers to choose the best content delivery networks for streaming their content. At NAB Show New York, Broadpeak® will highlight CDN Diversity, a groundbreaking feature of umbrellaCDN that allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best single CDN.

Improve QoE, Minimze Bandwidth With Multicast ABR Technology

As the first provider of ABR multicast technology, Broadpeak® is revolutionizing live multiscreen video delivery. At NAB Show New York, the company will demonstrate its award-winning nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution, which makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. nanoCDN has been successfully deployed by leading operators worldwide for live television delivery to any screen.

Several use cases for nanoCDN will be shown, including low latency for live video streaming and live HTTP TV service delivery via satellite. For satellite applications, nanoCDN allows operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices. Innovative new features, including pre-fetch, RTP retry and HTTP retry, ensure the highest QoE for end-users.

Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

Broadpeak® 2018 NAB Show New York Exhibitor Preview

Oct. 17-18

New York

Booth N1254

