Broadpeak Joins ETSI, Strengthens the Company's Involvement in 3GPP Standards Development

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — Nov. 21, 2019 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that it is now a member of ETSI, a leading standardization organization for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) standards fulfilling European and global market needs. By joining ETSI, Broadpeak will play an important role in helping to create mobile standards, including 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) for the next generations of mobile telecommunications, starting with the evolutions of 5G.

"ETSI and 3GPP are shaping the 5G mobile network future, and we're excited to be a part of the tremendous work that they do," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Technology is evolving, and the team at Broadpeak looks forward to sharing its experience and vision about how technologies such as Multi-Access Edge Computing and Network Function Virtualization, along with other 3GPP contributions, can enhance video streaming over mobile networks."

As one of the newest members of ETSI, Broadpeak will concentrate its efforts on examining the advantages of developing a video cache infrastructure in the mobile edge in order to improve scalability, resiliency, and quality of service. Broadpeak's video delivery over 5G solutions are designed to optimize video quality and efficiency over fixed and mobile networks and have been successfully deployed in 5G trials.

