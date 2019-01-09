Brainstorm Launches New DXD Hybrid Clocks at Winter NAMM

Brainstorm Electronics have been providing sync solutions for media production for over 30 years and can be found in top facilities throughout the world. The company's products are known for their robust build and reliable operation in both simple and critical applications. The new DXD-8 and DXD-16 feature a hybrid approach to sync design, incorporating a precision audio and video reference generator merged with a PTP grandmaster clock and GPS, designed to ease the transition to IP.

Both units are extremely versatile with universal outputs supporting SD and HD video sync, word clock, AES and 10MHz, that allow the user to determine exactly how to configure their sync distribution. And with support for PTP and GPS the DXD is able to keep A/V legacy equipment perfectly synchronized with a modern IP infrastructure. This can be in a new IP facility, even with a legacy island, or a legacy facility with an IP island. The hybrid approach greatly simplifies to move to IP. As a PTP Grandmaster clock, the DXD keeps a complete infrastructure locked to a single reference source.

Brainstorm Electronics DXD-8 and DX-16 Universal Clocks

Both the DXD-8 and DXD-16 can be remotely controlled via web browser. The DXD-8 features four reference generators, eight unique universal outputs, two external reference inputs and optional PTP, GPS and OCXO. The DXD-16 includes PTP so can act as a PTP Grandmaster with 4 independent Ethernet ports, six legacy reference generators, sixteen unique universal outputs, two external reference inputs, with optional GPS, OCXO and SDI.

Brainstorm Electronics President Bernard Frings explains the challenges that lead to the development of the new DXD range, "New standards such as AES67 and ST2110, along with other technological improvements are changing production dramatically. IP is clearly the future but going all-IP is a huge change and demands major investments so many facilities are choosing a hybrid approach for a smoother transition. The DXD line was designed to meet the sync requirements of both environments by combining traditional legacy sync (word clock, AES black, video Black Burst or Try-Level sync) with IEEE1588 PTP (Precision Time Protocol) and GPS."

Both units are available now, with the future proof PTP feature available Spring 2019 as an option for the DXD-8 and free upgrade for the DXD-16.

About Brainstorm Electronics

Brainstorm Electronics is a leading manufacturer of sync equipment and solutions for a wide range of applications, from mastering and recording studios to large film, production and broadcast facilities, to live events. The company has been offering innovative, high quality products that promote fast and efficient work flow in the studio for over 30 years. Brainstorm Electronics products are designed in close collaboration with plus24, the exclusive worldwide distributor and US sales office based in Los Angeles. The European office is located in Brussels.