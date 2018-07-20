BLUE LUCY AT IBC2018 SHOW

Blue Lucy will launch their new version of the BLAM asset and workflow management software from their new, bigger stand at IBC2018. The new software includes;

a redesigned, customisable user interface,

a completely new API which allows media businesses and system integrators to create bespoke operational management systems with ease and

a significant upgrade of the BLAM Adobe Premiere plug-in designed to reduce the mundane administrative overhead in edit and streamline the creative.

Updated API

The update to BLAM’s API supports a growing demand for developer “self-service” and makes the software even simpler to integrate with. With the new API in place, BLAM conforms to the globally-recognised OpenAPI specification which facilitates documentation, code generation and testing. Both the BLAM SDK and OEM models benefit from the update which uses well established constructs to simplify customisation and enable rapid application development.

New BLAM interface

As pioneers of design-first API, Blue Lucy’s upgrade of BLAM’s API has prompted a redesign of the current BLAM UI, which dates from 2012. The new, more modern, interface has the ability to simply switch from day (or desktop) to night (or edit suite) mode and features dockable panes which users can arrange to create customised dashboard displays. While the new BLAM interface will continue to deliver an intuitive and simplified user experience, the real focus is on providing clear management information to support ever-changing operational requirements.

BLAM Adobe Premiere plug-in

The BLAM Adobe Premiere plug-in provides access to all the core asset and workflow management features of Blue Lucy’s media operations management software from within Adobe Premiere. With the plug-in, users may import media, search for existing media, manage bins, workspaces and Premiere projects as well as render, export and trigger downstream workflows such as approval and delivery.

Now Blue Lucy has introduced two new, key features which ensure that editors’ efforts are spent creatively and provide production managers with the visibility they need to ensure the smooth and efficient running of a facility.The addition of BLAM Task Management to the plug-in means that editing tasks may now be included in the BLAM workflow and editors can manage their workload and priorities from one interface, while the Premiere Pro Markers capability ensures that logging metadata and comment markers are persisted with the source clip or project sequence in the BLAM.

Company Quote:

“There will never be a one-size-fits-all model for media operations management solutions. The new BLAM is designed to accommodate the different needs of media businesses by providing core functionality in an affordable package that is easy to integrate and simple to use, but which also allows customers to scale and customise the system to meet their unique needs. We can’t wait to introduce IBC2018 visitors to the new BLAM.”

— Julian Wright, Founder, Blue Lucy Media Ltd.

Company Overview :

Blue Lucy is a leading technology consultancy and media operations management software development agency. The company is led by a team of industry experts that service international clients with a business-orientated approach to technology. Its core product, BLAM, is a media and operations management toolset which provides asset and workflow management from a scalable cloud native platform. The focus of the business is the implementation of technology to support media and business operations.

BLAM Product Overview :

The BLAM provides advanced, yet simplified, operations and asset management, together with comprehensive video processing. The core functionality is accessed via an intuitive, web-based interface and can be enhanced with a series of plugins and connectors to integrate multiple systems. Deployed in the cloud,on-premise or as a hybrid solution, the software conforms to open standards and Service Oriented Architecture (SoA) principles, allowing truly scalable, highly resilient and bespoke enterprise systems to be built. Open and extensible BLAM enables media operators to rapidly implement cloud-driven operating models whilst retaining integration with essential existing systems. BLAM streamlines operations and provides unified control and monitoring across entire production or content supply chain businesses.