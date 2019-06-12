BlueFrame Technology and Videon Team to Enable High-Quality, Cost-Effective Live Streaming Productions

LEXINGTON, Ky. and STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — June 7, 2019 — BlueFrame Technology and Videon announced today a technology integration aimed at simplifying live video streaming productions involving contributions from multiple sources and remote locations. The integration of Videon's RESTful API into BlueFrame's Remote Truck™ distributed production application greatly streamlines the contribution of content from remotely located Videon streaming encoders to the BlueFrame player platform.

Managing the production of a live video stream can require more than one user. BlueFrame's Remote Truck application works with the company's Production Truck® end-to-end live streaming technology platform to facilitate distributed production across multiple devices, provide content management, and allow for integration with third-party partners. The integration of Videon's RESTful API makes it easy to control Videon encoders from Remote Truck simply by choosing a desired stream. Remote Truck then configures the encoder settings automatically.

"Until now, contribution to Production Truck from third-party, remotely-located users required tedious, manual management of broadcast URLs. With the integration of Videon's RESTful API into our Remote Truck application, BlueFrame customers can now enjoy seamless, high-quality, and cost-effective encoding and contribution to our platform," said Ben Kant, co-founder and CEO of BlueFrame Technology. "BlueFrame's clients can also apply 100% of their revenue generated through the platform towards purchases of Videon encoders, making it a smart technical and business decision."

Videon streaming encoders offer high-quality video encoding with a wide range of video inputs and a broad set of simultaneous streaming outputs that allows for a highly optimized and simplified end-to-end workflow.

"Videon believes that streaming needs to be made easy. The BlueFrame platform provides an incredible level of support and the opportunity for best-in-class streaming," said Todd Erdley, founder and CEO of Videon. "Integrating the Videon encoder through our RESTful API to the BlueFrame platform ensures that events can easily be streamed in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner."

At InfoComm 2019, Videon will highlight the technology integration with BlueFrame at its booth, #2580.

About BlueFrame

BlueFrame Technology is the premier end-to-end video streaming provider servicing over 600 colleges, high schools, and athletic organizations across North America. BlueFrame has official partnerships with national collegiate associations like the NJCAA, NCCAA, and NWAC and also powers full digital video networks for 15 collegiate athletic conferences, including the Western Athletic Conference (NCAA DI) and Southland Conference (NCAA DI), in addition to 10 of the 24 conferences in NCAA Division II. For more information, visit: https://www.blueframetech.com/.

AboutVideon

Videon is a world-leading provider of ultra-low latency, high-resolution, high-performance streaming solutions that enable users in the prosumer, pro-AV, and broadcast markets to simplify streaming workflows and reduce costs. Videon has also partnered with top software brands around the globe to incorporate its technology solutions into millions of devices. Videon actively supports its employees, its community, and the environment by emphasizing the belief that employees should care more about others than they do about themselves. For more information is available at https://streaming.videon-central.com.

