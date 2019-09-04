BlackWire Designs Supports Annual HomeTech.fm Happy Hour at CEDIA Expo 2019

PHOENIX — Aug. 28, 2019 — BlackWire Designs, a leading distributor in the custom installation market, is a proud sponsor of the annual HomeTech Happy Hour at CEDIA Expo 2019. Hosted by the HomeTech.fm podcast — a source for news, opinions, insights, and advice on all things related to the smart home — the CEDIA networking event will take place Sept. 12 from 5-7 p.m. in the Front Half Pool Bar at the Rock Bottom Brewery.

"The HomeTech Happy Hour is a great opportunity to kick back after a hectic first day on the show floor and get to know your fellow industry professionals in a fun and relaxed atmosphere," said Kevin Luther, owner of BlackWire Designs. "As a first-time sponsor of the event this year, we hope to raise a glass with our industry colleagues and make this a CEDIA tradition."

The HomeTech.fm podcast brings years of experience in the custom installation field to its audience. Hosted by industry pros Seth Johnson and Jason Griffing, the podcast is available on YouTube and other popular podcasting platforms. Offering a fresh, approachable take on the latest industry happenings, HomeTech.fm is a reliable source on home technology news for the end user.

To RSVP for the event, please visit https://www.hometech.fm/happyhour. For more information on BlackWire Designs, please visit https://www.blackwiredesigns.com/.

# # #

About BlackWire Designs

Founded in 2009 and staffed by former integrators, BlackWire Designs stands out as a unique distributor in the custom installation industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company utilizes integrated software to deliver exceptional sales and systems support to dealers around the world, whenever they need it — whether it's after hours or on weekends. The company's experienced team members are on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect products and software to ensure that their business' day-to-day operations run smoothly and efficiently. BlackWire Designs is also home to an extensive driver marketplace, offering dealers a range of third-party integration capabilities for the Control4 and URC platforms. For more information, visit https://www.blackwiredesigns.com/.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BlackWire/190828BlackWire.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/BlackWire/BlackWire_logo.jpg

Photo Caption: BlackWire Designs Supports Annual HomeTech.fm Happy Hour at CEDIA Expo 2019

Follow BlackWire Designs:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/blackwiredesigns

Twitter: http://twitter.com/blackwire