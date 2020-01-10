Black Box at ISE 2020

At ISE 2020, Black Box will showcase reliable, high-performance solutions for modern, IP-based and 4K AV visualization and distribution. The company will highlight its extensive portfolio of products and its ability to tailor highly individual pro AV systems, informed by decades of experience and backed by an extensive international team of skilled application engineers.

Black Box experts will be available on Stand 10-P155 to demo solutions for video walls, digital signage and control rooms, and to discuss recent news including the company's new status as a member of the SDVoE Alliance.

iCOMPEL Digital Signage Platform

Black Box will demonstrate how its iCOMPEL® interactive digital signage platform with system-on-chip technology empowers users to build eye-catching signage, stream content from websites and visualize timetables, events and wayfinding or emergency messages. Users can easily play, upload, and share images, presentations, videos and audio media files on any HDMI screen. The platform supports 4K UHD/HD and simplifies creation and playout of HTML5-based content. To facilitate updates and system management, iCOMPEL allows for remote device management and configuration and provides on-screen diagnostics and error alerts.

Black Box MCX Multimedia Management System

The new Black Box MCX multimedia distribution and management system takes advantage of SDVoE and modern 10 GbE infrastructure to allow AV and data payloads to exist on the same IT networks. Through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs and interoperability, SDVoE technology ensures zero latency and uncompromised video while offering significant cost savings along with enhanced system flexibility and scalability.

While enabling truly converged network AV, Black Box MCX ensures almost zero latency, instantaneous switching, bandwidth efficiency and high-quality video and audio. MCX simplifies and accelerates the process of consolidating AV and data on a single network, enabling organizations in virtually any industry to reduce network management time and costs, as well as total cost of ownership. Rather than deploy an entirely new network, users can take advantage of the software-defined solution to leverage existing infrastructure for delivery of better-quality audio and video, which can translate to greater customer satisfaction and faster time to revenue.

Radian Flex Software-Based Video Wall Processing Platform

Radian Flex is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability for digital signage, corporate, education and mission-critical visualization applications. The intuitive software from Black Box makes it easy to display high-quality content from multiple sources across multiscreen display walls in any imaginable configuration. Users simply add, move, resize and change content on the Radian Flex interface, and those changes are reflected in real time on the target video wall, distributed visualization system or other display devices. Radian Flex supports an unlimited number of inputs, screens and endpoints. Users can easily daisy-chain monitors to display hundreds of H.264 and VNC video streams across multiple screens. Integrated SmartFrame technology ensures perfect picture quality and automates optimal placement of content on screen with minimal setup. The platform's robust video engine supports 4K 60fps video up to an industry-leading resolution of more than one billion pixels, paving the way for future 8K resolutions and beyond.

Black Box Emerald Unified KVM Platform

At ISE 2020, Black Box will highlight its Emerald® Unified KVM platform, which provides the exceptional flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching. The low-latency, high-performance Emerald 4K and Emerald SE transmitter-receiver pairs connect workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fibre, or even farther over IP, while the Emerald Remote App facilitates convenient anywhere, anytime access without the need for additional hardware receivers. With uniquely robust capabilities for reliable extension and switching of video, audio, USB and serial signals across any number of physical and virtual servers, Emerald lowers users' cost of ownership and helps them preserve existing IT investments.

Black Box News at ISE 2020:

SDVoE Alliance Contributing Member

Black Box has joined the SDVoE Alliance to help the industry achieve true network AV without sacrificing performance or functionality. As a new SDVoE member, the company is playing an active role in educating and informing the market about the benefits of SDVoE network architectures.

Black Box Quote:

"ISE is such a great platform for showcasing sophisticated AV visualization and distribution solutions, and we look forward to highlighting an array of industry-leading products," said Jonathan McCune, director of product management, AV and infrastructure. "In addition to highlighting our award-winning Emerald family of unified KVM-over-IP solutions, we'll feature advanced video wall and digital signage solutions with the robust feature sets and performance essential in control rooms and other mission-critical deployments."

Company Overview:

About Black Box

Black Box has been a world-leading provider of premier IT infrastructure solutions for more than 40 years. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture award-winning pro AV, KVM, cabling, and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability, and fail-safe security. Black Box solutions are used every day in government, education, commercial enterprises, and any other organization that requires the utmost quality and performance from its IT infrastructure.

In addition to creating industry-leading products, Black Box demonstrates every day a complete commitment to providing its customers with the industry's best technical support and service. The award-winning dedicated support staff at Black Box works around the clock to ensure that customers' systems are always up and running optimally. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to the successful IT, communications, and business operations of customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at https://www.blackbox.eu/ and follow us on Twitter @BlackBoxEMEA.

Black Box iCOMPEL® Digital Signage Platform

Black Box's new MCX multimedia distribution and management system enables true convergence of AV and data on a single IT network.

Black Box Radian Flex is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability

Black Box Emerald® Unified KVM platform provides exceptional flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM extension and switching.

