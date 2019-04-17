Bittree Celebrates Multiple Award Wins for Dante-Enabled Audio Patchbay



Glendale,CA –April16, 2019: Bittree – a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and data patching systems – is going to need a bigger trophy case after hauling in a remarkable four coveted industry accolades at the 2019 NAB Show. Designed to streamline the integration of traditional analog and IP network-based audio patching, the company’s Patch32A Dante audio patchbay was honored with Best of Show awards from a quartet of publications by international media group Future plc: Pro Sound News, TV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor and Government Video.

Bittree’s Patch32A Dante patchbay eliminates the complexity of analog and Dante audio patching in broadcast and professional AV infrastructures. Providing a ramp to instantly move 16 channels of analog audio onto and off of Dante networks, the new solution serves as a natural bridge between legacy audio equipment and IP-based systems using Audinate’s popular Dante media networking technology – including the Dante platform’s recently-added AES67 and SMPTE ST-2110 interoperability. The Patch32A minimizes cabling, conversion equipment and associated costs for broadcasters, recording studios, post-production facilities and commercial AV environments including houses of worship, performance venues, large corporate offices and higher education campuses.

The 1.5RU Patch32A features TT patching connections for analog I/O (16x16), redundant DC power inputs, external word clock I/O, network status, and multi-level, LED audio VU metering. The patchbay supports 24-bit audio sampling at rates from 44.1 to 192 kHz, with high-quality analog-to-digital conversions that maximize signal integrity and audio fidelity. The unit can interface with Dante Virtual Soundcard, more than 1600 third-party Dante-enabled devices, and almost any analog component in the same system, including audio distribution equipment, digital audio workstations (DAWs), digital signal processors (DSPs), mixing consoles, multi-track recorders and video routers.

Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts. They are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry and particularly the target readership of each specific publication. Pro Sound News is dedicated to the business of the professional audio industry, while TV Technology, the digital television authority, serves the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets. Sound & Video Contractor is the definitive technical resource for A/V integrators, contractors, dealers and consultants, while Government Video is a key resource for federal, military, state and local government media professionals.

“The Patch32A provides an elegant solution for media facilities as they transition to IP-based infrastructures, enabling them to seamlessly and cost-effectively bridge their existing analog equipment investments with Dante-based media networks,” said Bryan Carpenter, senior sales consultant at Bittree. “Being recognized with four awards by publications with such diverse audiences highlights the applicability of the Patch32A’s benefits for AV users across a wide range of vertical markets, and we’re proud to have been selected by the judges for these prestigious honors.”

“The Future Best of Show Awards at NAB are in their sixth year,” said Paul McLane, Future managing director, content. “The program focuses attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry’s top trade show. The list of 2019 winners and nominees shows where media technology businesses are headed.”

About Bittree:

Established in 1978, Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patchbays and patch panels that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree’s patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company’s patching products are designed, assembled, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California. Bittree is an active member of industry trade organizations NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers). For more information, please visitwww.bittree.com.