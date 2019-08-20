Biamp Burst Mode Technology Receives U.S. Patent

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Aug. 20, 2019 — Biamp today announced it was awarded a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the burst mode technology used in several of its Tesira® conferencing solutions. Burst mode is a key element of Biamp's time-saving, single cable-connection solution, which provides amazing audio performance and easy installation with standard CAT cables.

"Tesira's PoE+-powered amplifiers and Parlé™ microphones with integrated amplification feature our exclusive, and now patented, burst mode technology," said Biamp's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Joe Andrulis. "Burst mode allows us to deliver extraordinary amplifier performance using standard CAT cables, making it more efficient than ever to deploy great sounding conferencing solutions across the enterprise — from huddle rooms to boardrooms to training spaces."

The patent covers an innovation that delivers higher peak output from amplifiers powered by PoE+. During normal operation, the amplifier stores up power to be used during moments where higher output is needed. When peak power is required, to cover items like lower frequency, audio tracks, or louder speech, the amplifier's power supply uses the stored energy to significantly increase output power for a short period of time.

In the case of Biamp's Tesira AMP-450 family, the devices can take the 25.5W delivered by PoE+ and generate peak outputs of up to 200W across four channels. That's enough to drive loud music in a large training room for 100 people!

Burst power technology also enables Biamp to create powerful-sounding amplifiers in very compact and innovative form factors.

For example, the Tesira AMP-450BP is small and light enough to be directly mounted to a Desono™ C-IC6 in-ceiling loudspeaker, which results in fast, clean installations. A single AMP-450BP can drive up to eight C-IC6 loudspeakers using just CAT cables, meaning that a structured cabling crew can complete the entire above-ceiling audio rough-in for a conference room.

In the case of the Parlé TCM-XA ceiling and TCM-1A pendant microphones, burst technology allows Biamp to include a 2-channel amplifier in the same enclosure as the microphone electronics. This reduces the total number of devices and network drops required for system deployment.

This commitment to streamlining the system design and installation process is further reinforced by the TesiraCONNECT expansion device, which delivers PoE+ power and streaming media for Tesira conferencing products.

Biamp's combination of advanced technologies, elegant industrial design, and integration of the entire audio signal path — from microphone to speaker — onto a single cable type, ensures that Tesira conference rooms sound better, look better, and are easier to install than any other system. The addition of the powerful SageVue management tool makes monitoring and managing deployed systems a familiar and comfortable process for technology managers.

More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

# # #

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audiovisual installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp® is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, Cambridge Sound Management® sound masking solutions, and loudspeakers for installed sound applications from Community Loudspeakers® and Apart Audio® Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, hospitality, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/190820Biamp.docx

Follow Biamp:

https://bia.mp/linkedin

https://bia.mp/twitter

https://bia.mp/facebook

https://www.instagram.com/biamp_systems/

https://www.youtube.com/user/BiampTraining

https://bia.mp/blog