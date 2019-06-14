BenQ Engages the Entire Classroom at ISTE 2019

4K Voice-Enabled Interactive Flat Panels, 4K UHD HDR Laser Projector and InstaShow Wireless Presentation System Will be on Display

COSTA MESA, Calif. — June 12, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display technology, announced today its lineup of innovative classroom solutions that will be featured in booth 935 at ISTE 2019 taking place June 24-26 in Philadelphia. BenQ will host live demonstrations of its stunning family of RP Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFP), Blue Core 4K UHD HDR laser projectors, PointWrite™ interactive technology, and the newly launched secure and software-free WDC10-C USB-C InstaShow™ wireless presentation system, all designed to make collaboration and learning exciting and intuitive.

"Educators today a have tall order balancing their technological skill level with solutions that will help them drive successful learning opportunities for every student in their class," said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. "BenQ has a legacy of zeroing in on the exact capabilities and functionality that address arising trends and meet the needs of educators and students alike. At this year's ISTE show, attendees will experience our suite of high-quality, cost-effective IFPs and 4K Blue Core laser projectors, coupled with our InstaShow system, which is unlike anything else on the market in terms of flexibility, security and ease of use."

Simple, Healthy Screen Use

BenQ's premium RP Series IFPs merge healthy technology use with innovative capabilities that minimize the risks associated with prolonged screen time, along with features that allow educators to easily create a personalized and engaging collaboration experience. The 4K UHD IFP lineup includes the 65" RP6501K, 75" RP7501K and 86" RP8601K to fit any big or small classroom. With health being a priority, the IFPs include an anti-glare, bacteria-resistant screen that kills most germs accumulating on the screen's surface, and prevents cross-infection decreasing the risk of an epidemic in classrooms; a CO2 air quality sensor that monitors the CO2 concentration level; and BenQ's Smart Eye-Care technology, which is certified to remove the blue light and flicker that can cause eye strain and CVS-related eye problems. Capable of voice control via remote, the cloud-enabled IFPs are built around a thoughtful platform that makes the screen an intuitive hub where teachers and students can share ideas, notes and opinions; and make annotations on screen captures from any device.

No More Sleepy Students

BenQ will also feature the first HDR laser projector with razor-sharp 4K UHD resolution. The short-throw LK953ST produces 3840 x 2160 resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame, achieving CTA's UHD standard. Designed to hold students' attention and shine bright without dimming the classroom lights, the projectors generate 5,000 lumens of intense Blue Core laser-powered brightness for 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. They utilize the revolutionary 0.47" single-DMD DLP technology to deliver awe-inspiring clarity and crisply defined details for which iOS and high-end 4K notebooks are known. To ensure a superior picture, BenQ's cutting-edge 4K Image Amplifying Technology further enhances the quality of projected images, while Pixel Enhancer 4K motion-adaptive edge enhancement detects changes in the color between an object and its background to produce sharp edges and precise surface textures.

Laser-Focused on Performance and Interactivity

Offering a powerful alternative to traditional lamp-based projectors and delivering optimized visuals and energy efficiency, BenQ has a full lineup of Blue Core laser projectors designed to fit any learning environment. The interactive ultra-short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW890UST, full HD LH890UST (1920 x 1080) and the short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW820ST are powerful K-12 laser projectors from the Blue Core family that can be configured for either pen or touch interactivity. When combined with BenQ's PointWrite™ kit, the system transforms the classroom with an interactive surface that sparks creativity and learning possibilities.

The BenQ WUXGA LU950 and WXGA LW720 Blue Core laser projectors will also be on display, delivering up to 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness that bring wondrous vibrancy without lamps, filters or color decay. Both projectors feature BenQ's DustGuard technology that hermetically seals the laser engine from dust to prolong the projectors' lifespan.

Taking Presentations to the Next Level

At the show, BenQ will feature the new WDC10C UBC-C model of its unique InstaShow wireless presentation system. Enabling BYOD classrooms, InstaShow allows multiple presenters to lead from any device. InstaShow is the only presentation system of its kind to make meetings and collaboration truly intuitive, simple and secure without the awkwardness of passing around a single cable between multiple presenters, running risky third-party software or acquiring network access. It is designed to host up to 16 presenters at a time and is interoperable with any OS or hardware platform while ensuring absolute data security through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption. The new WDC10C model expands the system's compatibility to a plethora of devices utilizing USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. It supports smooth, low-latency full HD 1080p video and 16-bit stereo audio wireless streaming capability to any display device. For instructors, InstaShow gives them the freedom to move around the room. For IT and technology managers, this is a presentation tool that doesn't impact the network and keeps data protected. The WDC10C button transmitter is fully compatible with current InstaShow receivers, allowing organizations to mix and match WDC10 (HDMI) and WDC10C (USB-C) buttons in the same room and offer connectivity for any device.

See and Hear Why BenQ is the Standard for Kankakee School District

Catch live presentations with these solutions, featuring the real-life deployment and user experience from Kankakee School District in Illinois. The school district standardized on BenQ IFP education solutions after an extensive trial period with a range of brands. Presentations by Melissa Fierro, Kankakee's technology integration specialist, will be held in the BenQ booth from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24 and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 24 and 25.

More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at https://business-display.BenQ.com/.

