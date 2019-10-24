ATEME and Broadpeak Enable High-Quality, Ultra-Low-Latency Live Multiscreen Video For DVB-I Services

Paris, France — Oct. 24, 2019 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, and ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions, today announced a new high-quality, ultra-low-latency live video streaming solution that supports the emerging DVB-I standard ecosystem. Recently demonstrated at IBC2019, the joint solution leverages advanced technologies, such as machine learning-based encoding, multicast ABR, low-latency CMAF and HTTP chunked transfer encoding (CTE), enabling pay-TV operators going multiscreen to deliver a superior quality of experience (QoE) for live streams with just 1 second of end-to-end latency.

"ATEME continuously works towards delivering a superior experience and outstanding quality for ABR video while reducing the OPEX and CAPEX for pay-TV operators," said Michel Artières, ATEME's CEO. "Latency is a major issue for our customers. By leveraging our continuous efforts towards innovation, we have implemented patented machine learning-based compression, minimizing any video pipeline buffer. Through our partnership with Broadpeak, the leader in multicast ABR, we can drastically improve the quality of live video streaming."

The solution combines ATEME's Content Adaptive Encoding tools within its TITAN solution with Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin Server and Packager, BkE200 transcaster server, and nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution. Broadpeak's nanoCDN is the only multicast ABR technology on the market today that combines multicast delivery with CMAF and HTTP CTE, allowing continuous (i.e. on-the-fly) video delivery. Thanks to multicast ABR technology, operators can ensure a stable network, similar to IPTV, and reduce buffering to an acceptable size.

TITAN's Content Adaptive Encoding is built on machine-learning algorithms, reducing not only latency, but also the bitrate for multiscreen delivery and CDN costs by up to 50 percent with the same video quality. ATEME's full ownership and control of its video technology is a unique advantage because it guarantees that pay-TV operators are provided with codec diversity, constantly progressing toward more efficient compression and better-optimized ABR delivery.

"Many technology providers claim to provide low-latency video streaming solutions, by reducing the player buffer size without optimizing the network. Yet, the performance of these solutions is in a lab setting, so they don't account for jitter on real-world networks or the succession of rebufferings that can occur, which impacts QoE," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "By collaborating with ATEME, we can resolve these important issues with an end-to-end perspective, including the headend components and the network components in the solution, confirming our position as a leader in providing innovative content delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens."

Broadpeak and ATEME are members of DVB and committed to the DVB-I/multicast ABR solution standardization process. More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

About ATEME:

ATEME (PARIS: ATEME), Transforming Video Delivery. ATEME is a global leader in VVC, AV1, HEVC, H.264, and MPEG-2 video compression solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV, and OTT. More information is available at www.ateme.com.

About Broadpeak® (https://broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

