At SVG Summit, VITEC Shows IPTV and Digital Signage Solution That Simplifies Sports Venues' Game Day Operations

ATLANTA, Ga. — Dec. 4, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase the comprehensive capabilities of its award-winning EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at Booth 25 at the Sports Video Group (SVG) Summit, Dec. 10-11 at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

"It's been a banner year in sports production, as organizations increase their reliance on video streaming solutions that will not only enhance the fan experience with broadcast-quality, low-latency IPTV streams but also provide exceptional administration and management capabilities," said Joe Walsh, Sales Director – Sports & Entertainment Venues at VITEC. "EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution stands out within the IPTV streaming marketplace for its ease of use, configurability, and affordability. It was most recently selected by the Atlanta Hawks for the newly renovated State Farm Arena as well as for the team's brand-new practice complex, both state-of-the-art facilities with unique IPTV and digital signage requirements."

VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues enables sports teams to seamlessly and cost-effectively stream high-quality live and on-demand video, create dynamic digital signs, and then deliver it to every display over the existing physical and wireless network infrastructure. The platform's network-agnostic, modular architecture allows organizations to easily upgrade existing legacy video systems or deploy a turnkey IPTV and signage solution for a new build at a fraction of the cost of traditional digital signage solutions. Sports and entertainment facilities can offer the most advanced fan experience while reducing CAPEX and OPEX often associated with legacy solutions.

Driven by VITEC's high-performance, hardware-based endpoints, the VITEC solution enables operators to turn any screen in the network into a new monetization opportunity, delivering eye-catching digital content with dynamic data and the highest quality IPTV content — all managed from a centralized server. The onboard administration and analytics tools empower organizations by providing them with campaign information vital to pulling in untapped revenue streams. Furthering the value of the system, the platform's video wall capability simplifies deployment and management of projects involving IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content. VITEC's video wall processors are 100 percent hardware-based, feature low-latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations. More than 50 displays can be managed from a single processor, including nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls.

Other features that ensure scalability include VITEC's mobile app for iOS and Android devices for streaming live video and playback of IPTV content and certified interoperability with the latest content-protection and DRM standards required by the leading service providers for IPTV deployments. The platform's integrated, user-friendly Media Library capabilities enable administrators to tag, edit, organize, store, search, and share media files. These tools further streamline media processes from live streaming to recording, archiving, and collaboration, easily allowing users to manage a full digital video experience across an entire venue.

Image Caption: VITEC's EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues at SVG Summit 2018.

Visit VITEC at SVG Summit, Booth 25

