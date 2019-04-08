Artel Video Systems to Transmit Video Over the Internet in RIST Demo at 2019 NAB Show

WESTFORD, Mass. — April 2, 2019 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions, today announced that the company will take part in a live demonstration of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) specification, created by the Video Services Forum (VSF) to serve as a common industry specification for low-latency video contribution over the internet. During the demonstration, Artel's ARQ IP Streaming System will be set up as a transmitter to deliver video over the internet from Artel's headquarters in Westford, Mass., to the Cobalt Digital booth (SL9111) at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"Before RIST, users were restricted to using ‘paired' transmitters and receivers from the same vendor/manufacturer. This is fine in some applications, but there are applications where users have no control or don't know which transmitter or receiver will be used," said Rafael Fonseca, vice president of product management, Artel Video Systems. "Artel has always been committed to advancing the broadcast industry. By being a part of the RIST movement, we're giving our customers peace of mind that their investment in Artel IP streaming solutions will be interoperable with others in RIST applications."

The point of the demonstration at NAB is to prove that RIST is an interoperable method of transporting live media over the internet or any unmanaged network. Artel is part of VSF's RIST working group, which drafted the RIST Technical Recommendation (known as TR-06-1) that was released in October 2018.

Artel is also a member of the RIST Forum, which was recently established to promote RIST. The RIST Forum is engaging both users and vendors of RIST technology and RIST products.

Artel products will be on display at the 2019 NAB Show in Booth SU8107. Additional information about Artel products is available at www.artel.com.

