Artel Video Systems at the 2018 NAB Show New York

At the 2018 NAB Show New York, Artel will feature an integrated, end-to-end, IP-centric network demo area designed to address customers’ growing requirements for standards-based solutions that provide service continuity, interoperability, and accurate synchronization, all of which are imperative for mission-critical media feeds as broadcasters migrate toward all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks. Artel’s exhibit will showcase the company’s expanding portfolio, including solutions for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, SMPTE ST 2022-7 Seamless Protection Switching, and ARQ Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT streaming.

Bridging the Gap for Media Over IP With Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

At the 2018 NAB Show New York, Artel will highlight the SMPTE ST 2110 compatibility and AES67 audio-over-IP accuracy capabilities of its Quarra PTP Ethernet switches. The Quarra family of PTP-enabled switches offers the industry’s most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. They are RAVENNA AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested. Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.

The Quarra PTP switches also will be shown in action at the IP Showcase and the AES67 interoperability demonstration at the AES New York 2018 Show running concurrently at the Javitz Convention Center in New York.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-Quarra-10G-PTP-Ethernet-Switch-Front.jpeg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems Quarra 10G PTP Ethernet Switch

Designing for Operational Simplicity With SMART Technologies

Operational efficiency is a key consideration for today’s end users as they look toward migrating to IP and choosing solutions to meet their needs. At the 2018 NAB Show New York, Artel will highlight its SMART Media Delivery Platform™‘s network resiliency and operational simplicity with new software-defined functionality, feature flexibility, and integrated Layer 2 and Layer 3 network routing capabilities, which enable reliable and accurate video, audio, and data transport as well as interoperability with other IP-based solutions. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 hitless switching; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management. The SMART solution is software-enabled, providing an easy and efficient platform for adding or upgrading functionality via software download.

At the 2018 NAB Show New York, Artel will feature its SMART solution along with the other SMPTE standards-based IP solutions in the company’s modular InfinityLink and DigiLink Media Transport Platforms.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-SMARTMediaDeliveryPlatform.jpeg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems’ SMART Media Delivery Platform™

Harnessing Unmanaged Networks With the ARQ IP Streaming System

The need for reliable delivery of high-quality media over internet, satellite, microwave, or other broadband services is on the rise in esports, broadcasting, campus networks, and other commercial OTT applications. The ARQ IP Streaming System from Artel uses Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST)-based services for OTT video applications. Configuration of the ARQ system is simple, and users can scale up the system in single-stream increments to quickly accommodate new streams to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-ARQ-IP-Streaming-System.jpeg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems’ ARQ IP Streaming System

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel’s expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel’s integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

