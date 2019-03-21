Arraiy Debuts DeepTrack AI-Powered Tracking Solution for Real-Time Broadcast, News & Sports Productions

Mountain View, CA (March 20, 2019) – Computer vision technology innovator Arraiy has launched DeepTrack, a machine learning solution that provides real-time tracking for broadcast, news and sports productions. DeepTrack is the first application to launch in Arraiy’s DeepStudio suite of robust AI-based tools for real-time virtual production pipelines. With computer vision pioneer and CSO Gary Bradski alongside CTO Ethan Rublee at the helm continuing to drive technological innovations, Arraiy has appointed entertainment and advertising studio executive Mark Tobin as CEO to take the lead on future business development.

DeepTrack is powered by Arraiy’s proprietary machine learning engine and performs real-time camera and rigid object tracking using a vast library of data sets and AI. Targeted for broadcast applications, including news, sports and television studio productions, DeepTrack delivers real-time tracking data from live camera signals to simplify virtual production workflows. DeepTrack will be publicly on display for the first time at NAB 2019, where attendees can see Arraiy’s real-time technology demonstrated with the Future Group’s Pixotope virtual production system in booth SU12702 and at the Startup Loft in the North Hall at N2333.

“We’re doubling down on developing revolutionary new deep learning technologies that radically impact entertainment – and beyond,” said Rublee. “As we transition from the R&D phase to commercialization, we’re excited to bring in industry veteran Mark Tobin to lead business growth, while Gary and I continue to innovate.”

“Machine learning presents remarkable opportunities for content creators. Digital production workflows in particular are bogged down by several painstaking processes that can largely be automated through deep learning and AI,” said Bradski. “Now that our self-improving AI-based technology has matured and is ready to productize, we’re excited to publicly launch and scale the company for future growth.”

Tobin joins Arraiy with more than two decades of experience leading visual effects and animation studios and delivering financial growth and creative innovation. He previously served as COO of Psyop Media Company, the Emmy and Clio award-winning design and animation studio. Prior to Psyop, Tobin was the Managing Director of MPC North America, establishing and growing the company’s US presence.

In March 2018, Arraiy announced a $10 million Series A round of funding led by Lux Capital and Softbank Ventures, with participation from Dentsu Ventures and Cherry Tree Investments, and continued participation from IDG Capital and CRCM Ventures. For more information, visit: https://www.arraiy.com/

About Arraiy

Headquartered in Mountain View, Arraiy is building the premier AI-driven production platform for content creators. Arraiy leverages machine learning and computer vision capabilities to empower visual creators across industries, including broadcast, sports, live events, filmmaking, visual effects, and beyond. With self-improving AI at the core of its technology, Arraiy seeks to innovate traditional production by unlocking the next generation of visual storytelling and seamlessly integrating real and virtual worlds. For more information, visit: https://www.arraiy.com/