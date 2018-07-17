AJA Ships KONA HDMI, KONA 1 and Io IP with Desktop Software v14.2

AJA Video Systems today released the KONA HDMI multi-channel HD/single-channel UltraHD HDMI capture card; KONA 1 3G-SDI capture/playback card; and the Io IP Thunderbolt™-3 equipped video and audio I/O device. Simultaneously, AJA delivered Desktop Software v14.2, which introduces support for KONA HDMI and KONA 1; 10GigE support for 2K/HD video and audio over IP with Io IP; a “Deep Buffer” capture setting in AJA Control Panel; and new KONA, Io and T-TAP improvements.

KONA HDMI

KONA HDMI is a flexible HDMI video capture card that supports live streaming, broadcast, production, post, vlogging, video game capture/streaming, VR, projection mapping, HDR capture/pass-through and more. It enables four simultaneous channels of 2K/HD capture with streaming and switching applications including Telestream Wirecast and vMix, or one channel of 4K/UltraHD up to 60p over HDMI 2.0 using AJA Control Room software for file compatibility with most NLE and effects packages, and other third-party applications. Featuring AJA SDK and Video for Linux® support, KONA HDMI can also be used by developers to build multi-channel HDMI ingest, switching, monitoring and communication solutions.

KONA 1

KONA 1 simplifies capture/playback over 3G-SDI in broadcast, post and ProAV. The robust single-channel 3G-SDI 2K/HD 60p I/O PCIe card features standard application plug-ins and supports capture, monitoring and/or playback with industry-standard applications from AJA, Adobe, Apple, Avid, Telestream and more, in addition to the AJA SDK for developers. KONA 1 supports simultaneous monitoring during capture (pass-through), RS422 control, dedicated Ref/LTC and a host of other features

Io IP

The Thunderbolt 3-equipped Io IP provides reliable ingest/output from/to IP networks for 2K/HD/SD video/audio workflows. Local monitoring is supported by 3G-SDI, HDMI 2.0 (including HDR) and analog audio. Compatible with macOS and Windows, Io IP works with production, post, mastering and streaming tools from Apple, Adobe, Avid, Autodesk, Telestream and others. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports enable daisy chaining, and two SFP+ cages allow video and audio routing over 10 GigE IP networks. The rugged device supports SMPTE 2022-6 uncompressed video, audio and VANC data over IP, as well as SMPTE 2022-7 for redundancy protection.

Desktop Software v14.2

Desktop Software v14.2 includes support for KONA HDMI and KONA 1; 10GigE support for 2K/HD video and audio over IP (uncompressed SMPTE 2022-6/7) with the new Thunderbolt™ 3-equipped Io IP; a “Deep Buffer” setting in AJA Control Panel for improved handling of storage interruptions during ingest; and other enhancements for KONA, Io and T-TAP products. Io 4K Plus, DNxIV and Io IP users benefit from a new feature allowing all eight analog audio channels to be configured for either input, output for full 7.1 ingest/monitoring, or a 4-In/4-Out mode or I/O for stereo plus VO and discrete tracks.

Pricing and Availability

KONA HDMI ($895 US MSRP), KONA 1 ($595 US MSRP) and Io IP ($2,495 US MSRP) are available today through AJA’s worldwide reseller network. Desktop Software v14.2 can now be downloaded for free from AJA’s support page.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and assembled at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world.