AJA Adds UltraHD Support to IPR-10G-HDMI with v1.1 Firmware

AJA Video Systems today released v1.1 firmware for its IPR-10G-HDMI Mini-Converter, which enables SMPTE ST 2110 IP video/audio to HDMI. Available as a free download, the update adds support for UltraHD up to 30p and integrates new improvements for discovery, registration and control.

The compact and fanless IPR-10G-HDMI Mini-Converter receives SMPTE ST 2110 over 10GigE connectivity and formats the data for output as video and audio on a full-size HDMI interface, with simultaneous analog audio output via an RCA interface.

New v1.1 firmware for the device includes:

Support for 10-bit, 4:2:2 uncompressed UltraHD (3840 x 2160p 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30)

Discovery, registration and control

NMOS Ember Plus (Control only)



“We’re excited to bring IPR-10G-HDMI users new UltraHD support with v1.1 firmware, as the update meets a critical need in the market, allowing professionals to output UltraHD signals across IP networks to the latest HDMI devices and displays,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Pricing and Availability

IPR-10G-HDMI v1.1 firmware can be downloaded today for free from AJA’s support page. IPR-10G-HDMI is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $1145 US MSRP. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/category/mini-converters

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at https://www.aja.com/.