Student and Career Development Events Front and Center at AES New York 2019

— Student events offer a wealth of opportunity to Listen, Learn and Connect during the Audio Engineering Society’s 147th International Professional Audio Convention —

New York, NY — For aspiring audio professionals looking to take their audio education and career to the next level, there’s no better place to start than the Student and Career Development events taking place during this year’s AES New York Convention, October 16 – 19 at the Javits Center. With heavily discounted registration pricing, AES student members and non-members alike are encouraged to take part in what is sure to be a foundational and inspirational audio experience. The full schedule of Student and Career Development events is now available, and sessions are open to All Access registered attendees, offering a variety of opportunities to listen, learn, and connect with fellow students and professionals alike.

Organized by AES New York Student and Career Development chair Magdalena Piotrowska and the AES Student Delegate Assembly, this year’s convention will once again host top educators and industry experts offering their insights into what it takes to be successful in an audio engineering career. “The mission of AES Conventions is to facilitate the free exchange of knowledge, and to offer a chance for audio engineers to learn from each other, on every level,” states Piotrowska. “The Student and Career Development Track events are designed to encourage both audio students and teachers to reach for the next level in their experience, while networking and sharing ideas – and it all takes place during the biggest Audio Engineering Society event of the year.”

As with all things audio, critical listening is a key tool in discerning and understanding an array of concepts that, ultimately, result in the desired sound experience – or not. The panel discussion “Essential Elements of Ear Training for Contemporary Audio Engineers” will provide attendees with a chance to experience the theoretical and empirical considerations of ear-training programs through both listening and training examples, and will further examine the importance of “listening” in the current video-oriented society.

Another popular Student and Career Development event held at AES Conventions is the Education and Career Fair, taking place on Friday, which serves to match job seekers with companies and prospective students with schools, as well as expand students’ knowledge of potential career paths. Additionally, Friday will also host the annual AES New York High School Education Day, offering a chance for the next generation of audio students to experience, and become involved with, the Audio Engineering Society and its wealth of educational opportunities and resources. Those attendees seeking the most efficient paths to their career goals and beyond will also find the Recent Graduate Panel of interest, in a discussion exploring real-life work, job hunting, and creative experiences of recent graduates in the industry.

AES New York will also host the Student Recording Competition and Design Competitions, the second edition of the AES MatLab Plugin Student Competition, and Student Recording Critiques, where submitted recordings, designs, and software are constructively critiqued by a panel of professionals. Other educational sessions include “Mix It! Improving Your Mixes and Your Mixing Workflow” and “Empowering the Next-Generation of Audio Industry Leaders,” as well as two mentoring workshops hosted by SPARS and Sound Girls, respectively, a session on “Resume Review (for Students, Recent Grads, and Young Professionals)“ and additional chances to get involved through AES Student Delegate Assembly meetings, and more. The deadline for submissions to the Student Recording Competition and Design Competition is September 18.

Advance Registration prices and options are still available, with students saving up 75% on All Access badges. Free Exhibits-Plus registration is also available when using code “AES19NOW” at checkout.

Find out more about the AES New York Student and Career Development Events schedule and register now at aesshow.com.