AES New York Convention Early Bird Registration Open Now – Committee and Program Topics Announced

— Early Bird registration offers best pricing and options for this year’s AES New York Convention in October —

New York, NY — Online Early Bird registration is now open for the Audio Engineering Society’s 147th International Pro Audio Convention taking place October 16 – 19 at the Javits Center in New York City. This year’s convention will “inspire” attendees with a diverse gathering of top minds in the audio engineering industry, leading Technical Program presentations and events tailored to offer attendees the ultimate professional audio education and networking experience. The best housing options and registration pricing are available during Early Bird registration.

This year’s AES New York Convention is being organized by Convention Co-Chairs Agnieszka Roginska, Valerie Tyler and Jonathan Wyner, who have assembled an expert team of Convention Committee members to hone a program covering the most talked-about topics in the industry. The AES New York Technical Program topics and areas of study include Applications in Audio (chaired by Alex Case); Archiving and Restoration (chaired by Jessica Thompson); the Audio Builders Workshop (chaired by Owen Curtin); Audio for Cinema (chaired by John Whynot); Education (chaired by Magdalena Piotrowska); Game Audio & XR/Immersive & Spatial Audio (chaired by Steve Martz); Historical (chaired by Gary Gottlieb and Dan Mortensen); Networked Audio (chaired by Bob Lee); Papers (co-chaired by Areti Andreopoulou and Braxton Boren); Product Development (chaired by Scott Leslie); Recording and Production (co-chaired by Jim Kaiser, Michael Romanowski and Paul Womack); Sound Reinforcement (chaired by Henry Cohen); Student Events (chaired by Justin Chervony); and Convention Tech Tours (chaired by Jessica Livingston).

By popular request, this year’s AES New York Convention also introduces several new Technical Program Tracks, including Electronic Dance Music (co-chaired by Alexandra Bartles and Rick Snoman); Electronic Instrument Design & Applications (chaired by Michael Bierylo); and Hip-Hop and R&B (chaired by Paul Womack). Special Events co-chairs for AES New York 2019 are John Krivit and Lisa Roy.

Register now at aesshow.com and make plans to join us at the AES New York Convention – the largest dedicated professional audio event of the year!