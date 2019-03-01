AES Dublin Technical Program Details Now Online

— Papers, Tutorials, Workshops and more set for the premier European pro audio event of the year, March 20 – 23 —

New York, NY — Details for the Technical Program of the upcoming 146 International AES Convention in Dublin, Ireland, March 20 – 23, are now available online at the convention site aeseurope.com. Taking place at the Convention Centre Dublin, just minutes from the technology and finance hub of the city, this year’s European AES Convention will provide a venue for presentations led by industry experts offering research Papers, Workshops, Tutorials, Product Demonstrations and more covering all things audio. Exemplifying the show’s theme, “Excite Your Ears,” AES Dublin will host exclusive presentations and technology showcases in the fields of Studio Recording, Live Sound, Networked Audio, Broadcast & Streaming, Music Production, Post Production, Game Audio, Spatial Sound, Audio for AR/VR/XR, Product Development and more. Advance Registration pricing, with additional AES Member and Student discounts, is available for a limited time with online Advance Registration.

Representing the core of the Audio Engineering Society’s scientific and technological leadership since the Society’s inception 70 years ago, research paper sessions, such as those offered at the AES Dublin Convention, offer detailed insight from top developers and pioneers in audio engineering. Additional Engineering Brief sessions will also cover practical experiments across a range of topics ranging from architectural acoustics to spatial audio encoders, in a series of topical overviews.

AES Dublin will also host over thirty Tutorials sessions during the four days of events, featuring expert presenters from around the world. AES Dublin’s Tutorial series will cover audio fundamentals and advanced concepts including recording and production case studies, spatial audio design and implementation and the integration of new audio tools and technologies. Specific applications ranging from dance music production to recording an orchestra, car audio, signal processing and beyond, will also be examined.

Convention Workshops will also be a highlight of the AES Dublin Technical Program, presented in a moderated panel discussion format led by renowned AES Members and practitioners of the audio arts, including experts from top industry brands and leading educational facilities. Workshop presentations will include topics such as “Audio, Accessibility, and the Creative Industries,” “Media Preservation and Recovery,” “Mix It! Are There Best Mixing Practices?” and a session titled “Two Albums/Two Years – Kevin Killen on the Creation of a Couple of Masterworks, The Unforgettable Fire (U2) & So (Peter Gabriel),” hosted by AES Past President Alex Case.

For complete details on these and AES Dublin Special Events, Technical Tours, Student & Career events and more, visit the Convention calendar of events. For further information and to register now, visit aeseurope.com.