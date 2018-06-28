Audio Engineering Society Announces Executive Director Transition

— AES Executive Director Bob Moses hands over the reins; Financial Planning Officer Bill Foster appointed as Interim Executive Director —

New York, NY — After six-and-a-half years of service as the Audio Engineering Society’s Executive Director, Bob Moses has elected to leave his position, effective July 1, 2018. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done,” said Moses. “Re-engineering the AES to make it more valuable to the Society’s membership, convention attendees, exhibitors, and our industry, has been our priority and focus. Event numbers are up, membership value is up, innovation is up, and the industry’s enthusiasm about AES is up. From my engineer’s perspective, the blueprint has been released to production and this engineer is ready for his next project. I’m ready to pass the baton to a new Executive Director and support them as they take the AES forward into its eighth decade.”

Moses assumed the position of Executive Director in 2012 after having served on the AES Board of Governors continuously since 1999, including a term as AES President. Upon assuming the title of Executive Director, his stated goals were to enhance AES service to its key stakeholders, bringing the Society more effectively into the information age, with a focus on the membership’s online experience and enhancing value to manufacturers, service providers and content creators.

“We’ve made great strides in making the Society’s tremendous resources more available,” said Moses. “AES has the greatest repository of audio knowledge available, the AES E-Library, which is now a core membership benefit. As individuals increasingly interact with content online, we created the AES Live: Video series, and leveraged social media to engage the next generation of audio professionals. AES Conventions have been revitalized and are now more relevant to a broader spectrum of attendees and exhibitors. I’m extremely grateful to the AES staff and volunteers who have fought with me in the trenches to achieve these goals and more, sometimes under very difficult circumstances, but always with a shared passion.”

“The AES has been the backbone of my career,” Moses concluded, “providing a forum for me to promote my inventions and receive feedback, build my teams, and to learn. It’s a community that I’m proud to be a part of. I want everyone to have that same kind of experience. Continuing to participate and contribute as a Member and volunteer will be an important part of my future.”

AES President David Scheirman emphasizes, “The entire AES leadership team expresses its gratitude to Bob Moses for his dedicated service to the Society, and we believe our global membership shares those feelings. The Board of Governors and our headquarters staff look forward to building on his work and wish him well as he engineers the next phase of his personal career.”

AES and industry veteran Bill Foster, an AES member for 30-plus years who has served as an officer and Chair in the AES’s British Section as a regional AES Vice President and a past member of the Board, and who is currently the Society’s Financial Planning Officer, will serve as the interim Executive Director of the Society, with Moses working on a project basis through summer’s end. “Given his intimate knowledge of the AES’s finances and operations,” said Scheirman, “the Society is fortunate to have in Bill Foster someone uniquely qualified to manage the Society’s business for the interim. We look forward to continued progress while we carefully and deliberately select the next Executive Director for the Audio Engineering Society.”

The AES will soon announce details of its recruitment search for a new permanent Executive Director.