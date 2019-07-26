AES and AIMS Team Up to Host AV-over-IP Technology Pavilion at 2019 AES NY Convention

BOTHELL, Wash. — July 25, 2019 — Following a successful partnership at last year's convention, the Audio Engineering Society (AES) and the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will again collaborate to create a professional media networking pavilion at the AES Convention in New York on Oct. 16-18.

Central to the pavilion will be the AV-over-IP Technology Pavilion Theater featuring a continuous program of 30-minute presentations covering a wide range of topics relating to audio and video over IP. In addition to providing visitors with valuable insights and knowledge about audio over IP networking, the scope of this year's pavilion will be expanded to include video topics.

The AES and AIMS have also today announced a call for presentations for the AV-over-IP Technology Pavilion Theater. End users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers are invited to share their knowledge and perspectives on how developments in IP networking will impact the pro audio, broadcast, and pro AV industries. More information and the abstract submission form are available at https://aimsalliance.org/call-for-presentations-avoip-pavilion-aes-ny-2019/.

The selection committee is looking forward to receiving the following types of presentations that are non-commercial in nature:

• Technical tutorials (basic, intermediate, advanced)

• Case studies

• Market/business case analysis

• Point-of-view/advocacy

• Standards progress/update

Preference will be given to presentations related to the following technology areas on the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) Roadmap:

• AES67

• SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks

• AMWA NMOS specifications such as IS-04, IS-05, IS-07, and IS-08

• Timing and synchronization using SMPTE ST 2059-1/2

• JT-NM TR-1001-1 framework for installing, configuring, and interconnecting equipment

End users and facility operators are particularly encouraged to present their insight and experience related to deployments of the technology areas above. Systems integrators, service providers, and manufacturers are also encouraged to apply.

Speaking times are limited during the three-day exhibition, and potential presenters are encouraged to act quickly and submit proposals early. The deadline for submitting presentation proposals is Aug. 30.

