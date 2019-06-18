ABS-CBN Expands News Workflow Capability with Dalet

Singapore – June 17, 2019–Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, today announced that Philippines media group ABS-CBN Corporation has deployed Dalet Unified News Operations powered by the Dalet Galaxy five Media Asset Management (MAM), Workflow Orchestration and Editorial platform, at its regional Cebu City station. The turnkey news solution deployed by Dalet enables the broadcaster to break news faster and offers the agility to expand seamlessly to support multi-site workflows.





ABS-CBN Corporation, headquartered in Quezon City, is the Philippines' largest entertainment and media conglomerate by revenue, assets, and number of employees. The group owns and operates the ABS-CBN television network which includes the flagship national channel ABS-CBN as well as regional radio networks.

An existing Dalet customer, the ABS-CBN group invested in Dalet in 2008 to manage the facility-wide media asset management and archiving workflow which resulted in the digitization of 21-years’ worth of material. The investment also enabled ABS-CBN to add new media channels for web and mobile TV. The new Dalet deployment upgrades the broadcaster’s Cebu news production capabilities and lays the foundation for further strategic enhancements.

“Previously, we had no studio automation at our Cebu City station and were laying programs to tape for playout with no ability to save news programs. We needed to move to a solution that would automate our workflows, better support our social channels and enable future expansion,” explains Leilani Alba, Station Head for ABS-CBN Cebu. “Backed by 10 years’ of trust and collaboration with Dalet we knew we could rely on their proven technology and professional services for this important project. With Dalet, we have transformed and simplified our operations by moving to a single solution that manages the end-to-end production and playout of news. We are already seeing the value of our assets increase by being able to track and gather metadata at all points across the news story development.”

The Dalet Unified News Operations solution is powered by the market-leading Dalet Galaxy five platform. The built-in Dalet NRCS functionality includes agency wire acquisition, collaborative planning, script editing, notifications and approval processes, rundown and graphics management with full timing control, and many other features. Designed for journalists, the embedded Dalet OneCut multimedia editor enables easy and fast news editing at every desktop. The Dalet AmberFin media processing farm transcodes any incoming content into the mezzanine format, making it immediately available for use across the station. Dalet Brio video servers deliver rock-solid performance and high-density ingest and playout.

“Designed as a fully packaged, end-to-end, newsroom solution, Dalet Unified News Operations offers tremendous value to ABS-CBN. They can now break news faster thanks to a streamlined, fully integrated and automated news workflow. In addition, ABS-CBN can amplify their social media and digital output to meet the needs of new audiences,” says Cesar Camacho, general manager, Dalet Asia Pacific. “ABS-CBN has a platform they can grow with and realize future ambitions, including connection to its main hub and regional radio networks. Since the system fully supports HD from ingest to playout, the infrastructure is ready for them to transition.” Camacho concludes, “The ease of deployment and the excellent working relationship we have is reflected in the fact that we were able to get the Cebu newsroom up running in just two months.”

