Platinum Tools Launches New Wire Rope Cutter at 2018 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Feb. 8, 2018 - Platinum Tools®(www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce its new Wire Rope Cutter (p/n 10513). With an MSRP of $32.50, the new cutter is now available.

Platinum Tools will feature the new Wire Rope Cutter during the 2018 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447.

“Our new Wire Rope Cutter has been designed to cut through the toughest wire rope and cable,” explained Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools, Inc. president and general manager. “Lightweight yet durable, it will cut 3mm steel cable and rope, and up to 6.5mm soft cabling without unwinding the wire rope. It’s also equipped with a crimping cavity for looping and crimping steel cables and wire rope, complete with rust resistant black oxide finish and comfort grip TPR handles. Every installer will want one in their bag.”

Additional features and specifications include:

·Jaw Length: 0.5in. (12.7 mm)

·Jaw Thickness: 0.25in. (6.35 mm)

·Made from carbon tool steel

·Length: 7.5in. (190.5 mm)

·Weight: 0.7 lbs

For additional information, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

