IHSE to Debut Full Line of New KVM Extenders at ISE 2018

CRANBURY, N.J. — Feb. 5, 2018 — IHSE USA today announced that it will be exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 from Feb. 6-9 at the RAI in Amsterdam. During the event, IHSE will introduce a full line of new Draco extenders based on the Lici® video codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits (IIS), to provide the highest possible efficiency in video, audio, and data transmission. The new Draco ultra series includes models supporting HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.3, DVI-I (VGA), dual-head DVI, dual-link DVI, and SDI.

At ISE 2018, the company will offer several live presentations demonstrating how these new products will deliver superior performance and cost-effective solutions for entertainment venues, staging presentations, graphics editing, high-security control centers, audio room mixing, and virtual reality installations.

NEW: Draco ultra HDMI — 491 Series

IHSE's Draco ultra 491 Series is designed to extend HDMI signals up to 140 meters over Cat5e/6 twisted-pair cabling or up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber. These state-of-the-art extender units provide up to 2160p30 video resolution along with latency-free USB for keyboard and mouse.

NEW: Draco ultra Dual-Head/Dual-Link — 492 Series

At ISE 2018, IHSE will introduce the new Draco ultra 492 Series Cat5e/6 and fiber extenders for DVI-D in dual-head or dual-link models. The dual-head model, the Draco ultra Dual-Head KVM extender, makes it possible to connect two DVI monitors over a single twisted-pair or fiber cable, saving the expense of a second extender and reducing cabling cost and installation effort. When used in conjunction with KVM matrix systems, the Draco ultra Dual-Head KVM extender saves valuable matrix ports. Its sister product, the Draco ultra Dual-Link KVM extender, allows users to transmit DVI signals to a single monitor with up to 2160p30 resolution.

NEW: Draco ultra DVI-I — 494 Series

IHSE has long offered DVI-I extenders to convert analog VGA signals to digital DVI. Now, with the Draco ultra 494 Series, legacy VGA signals can easily be interfaced to all other Draco ultra extenders, reducing the need to incorporate additional VGA-to-DVI conversion boxes. The 494 Series comes in Cat5e/6 or fiber cabling styles to support all types of professional AV applications. The 494 Series supports analog resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60 hertz while providing excellent latency-free performance for keyboard and mouse connections.

NEW: Draco ultra HDMI — 495 Series

The 495 Series Draco ultra for HDMI 2.0 enables users to operate CPUs from a remotely located workstation — including DisplayPort monitor, keyboard, and pointing device — over a fiber connection. The 495 Series supports the transfer of fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 60 hertz refresh rate and full color depth (30 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the HDMI interface. Through optional Draco vario add-on modules, it is possible to integrate digital audio input and output as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS232. For direct video access in the server room, the CPU includes a local output to connect a control monitor. At the same time, a switchable local input on the CON unit connects to local sources.

NEW: Draco ultra SDI — 496 Series

ISE 2018 attendees will get a close-up look at the 496 Series Draco ultra SDI extender, the most recent addition to the company's Draco vario KVM extender series. IHSE's latest SDI extender converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches. The new extender allows source and destination extensions up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber.

An integrated signal-conversion function uses Lici technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender connected to the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the matrix can switch any of the DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort CPU units to the SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.

NEW: IHSE Programmable Keyboard With Touchpad Options — 444 Series

With the new freely programmable IHSE Series 444 keyboard, it's possible to connect a keyboard, mouse, and keypad as a single HID device to a KVM system through a single USB port without needing an additional HID extension. The remaining USB port on the extender CON unit allows simultaneous connection of another USB HID device. The mechanical and ergonomic keyboard is designed for heavy-duty use with up to 50 million keystrokes.

NEW: OPS+ With 4K60, USB-HID, USB 2.0 Embedded

The new Draco OPS+ KVM extender unit simplifies the installation, operation, and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens wherever they are located. Video signals up to 4K/60 hertz 4:4:4 resolution can be transmitted using this extender at distances of up to 140 meters with Cat-X cable or multimode fiber or 10 kilometers with single-mode fiber. The OPS+ KVM extender provides full, instant interactivity with artifact-free images and no delay in signal transmission. With the addition of a KVM matrix switch, users can control networks of screens and deliver content to appropriate displays as and when required by simply switching sources. The unit supports USB data, allowing touch- and gesture-controlled screens and cameras to be deployed.

NEW: Controller Card for Draco tera enterprise — 480-CTRL2

The 480-CTRL2 offers a wide range of functionality including SNMP version 3, which encompasses services for authentication, privacy, and access control; the LDAP version 3 open-standard protocol for accessing and maintaining distributed directory information over an IP network; dual LAN ports for fail-safe, redundant network interfaces; and a genlock option for synchronizing serial digital sources when the switch is adapted with SDI option cards.

The 480-CTRL2 creates a unified control system that brings all SDI, USB 3.0, and KVM input and output cards within the switch matrix under a single point of control, enabling system administrators to simplify a facility's workflow. Control-management options include status reporting, assigning presets, firmware updates, system data analysis, network configuration, definition of extender devices, user assignments, password administration, and logging information management. The control card allows for automatic configuration updates to the distributed extenders without the need to physically access them or reboot the system.

NEW: Synchronization Firmware to Allow Multiple CON Extenders to Switch Glitch-Free

IHSE now offers a custom feature in all Draco ultra extenders that allows synchronization of multiple extenders in order to easily blend extended pixel resolutions that are normally connected to video processors for widescreen or multiscreen applications. For video walls or message boards requiring more than two display devices linked for large visuals, the new ENASYNC option makes it much easier to create smooth and precise imaging — even above 8K.

IHSE will show the new Draco ultra models, along with other KVM solutions for accessing and managing complex computer networks, at ISE 2018 on stand 10-R135.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

