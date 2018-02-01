Blackmagic Design Introduces New ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel

Fremont, California, USA - February 1, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced the all new ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel, a new elegantly designed compact hardware control panel designed to work with all ATEM switchers. The ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel features the latest broadcast technology, smooth professional buttons, knobs, T-Bar fader and joystick, a built in LCD and more. The ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel is available at a new low price at only US$2,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

The ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel is designed to give customers a new elegantly designed control panel that ensures precise control over their ATEM live production switcher when producing complex live television programs with multiple cameras and sources. The compact size fits in a standard equipment rack, making it perfect for use in fly away kits, outside broadcast trucks, and at live events with limited space.

The ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel features newly designed buttons and LCD based labels that help improve clarity and reduce incorrect key presses. The buttons have customizable color backlighting to indicate status and activity. In addition, dynamic displays are placed above and below the buttons. These provide customizable text, multi language support, and the custom label colors. The combination of button colorization and customizable text labels help customers quickly identify important keys while working on high pressure, fast paced live switched programs.

The layout of the panel has been designed with the help of professional broadcasters. The ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel has a new custom design T-Bar fader and buttons that are logically grouped in a familiar broadcast layout, so customers with experience using older panels can get up and running quickly. Dedicated groups of buttons are spaced apart so controls for things such as transitions, macros and keyers can be quickly located and used without the risk of accidentally hitting the wrong button. The ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel features a shift button that doubles the number of inputs that can be controlled from 10 to 20.

The new M/E selection buttons allow control of up to 4 independent M/Es on a single panel so customers quickly switch between and control up to 4 mix effect rows, effectively enabling total control of a 4 M/E switcher from a 1 M/E hardware panel. This makes it possible to use the ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel with the new ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K.

The upper section of the ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel features a large 5 inch LCD with 4 soft buttons and 4 soft knobs, along with a set of dedicated function buttons on the left, and a numeric keypad and professional joystick on the right. The color screen gives customers large clear labels of what’s currently on the preview and program busses. Plus, the screen automatically changes based on the current function and provides controls for quickly adjusting things such as transition rates, effects, graphics and more.

“The new ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel is exciting because it gives customers total control of up to 20 inputs and four mix effects rows, all in a compact design that can be taken virtually anywhere,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The built in LCD along with the dynamic button screens, customizable colors and labels takes the ATEM 1 M/E Advanced to a whole new level of design and features for live production. We’ve worked hard to build a state of the art panel that will enable customers to work on their live programs faster and more accurately than ever before!”

Availability and Price

The ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel is available now for US$2,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com