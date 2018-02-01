The Audio Engineering Society debuts The AES Inside Track Monthly Online Publication Highlighting Topics of Importance to the Professional Audio Community

— New monthly publication available in the AES Member Portal features topical online research, videos, resources, and more —

New York, NY — The AES has announced a new monthly online publication, The AES Inside Track, featuring expert industry curators highlighting an AES topic of choice, with editorial insight as well as links to related research topics, videos, important innovators in the field, and more. The AES Inside Track is available exclusively through the AES Member Portal and is an added member benefit, free to all AES members and available on the AES.org website, with the first edition focusing on the topic of Sound Quality Prediction with curator Jon Francombe.

Created in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the AES, The AES Inside Track offers a unique way of integrating personal insight from our member experts while leveraging the online resources created by the Society. Each month will feature a new topic of importance within the AES, starting January 2018 with Sound Quality Prediction. Readers will find resources outlining an introduction to the field of sound quality prediction, including journal, conference, and convention papers and videos describing the training, testing, application of models, links to profiles of relevant groups and individuals in the AES, and links to external resources of note – a new and interactive way for AES members to stay on top of their game and keep informed about developments in the industry.

January’s curator, Jon Francombe, is a research fellow in the Institute of Sound Recording, University of Surrey. His research background is in perceptual audio quality evaluation. He has worked on methods for understanding listener perception of novel audio technologies, including personal sound zones and new spatial audio reproduction methods, and producing and developing predictive models of important perceptual attributes.

Upcoming editions of The AES Inside Track are set to feature Loudness Measurement and Control with Thomas Lund in February, and a focus on Headphones with Patrick Hegarty is slated for March.

“The launch of The AES Inside Track is a new way that the AES – which is our membership – can interact and share six decades of resources available, for free, to our AES community, in new and meaningful ways,” said Bob Moses, AES Executive Director. “With all aspects of audio more integrated than ever, this invaluable insight on these hot topics in audio engineering is a way to connect and learn from our peers and industry heroes alike. By examining the issues and opportunities of today with the resources – the who, why and how – that help these advancements take place, our entire membership gets a bigger-picture view of the audio industry, as well as the nuts-and-bolts details on individual topics and technologies. Our guest curators are the key, linking their own mindset on subjects with the ways in which they themselves utilize the AES website and other tools in their own self-education.”

Look for The AES Inside Track in the Member Portal at aes.org/members.