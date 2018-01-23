Amagi Announces New CLOUDPORT Deployment With ACJ O Shopping in Philippines

NEW YORK — January 23, 2018 —Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters, today announced that ACJ O Shopping has deployed the company’s cloud-based channel playout platform, CLOUDPORT, to offer localized feeds in Philippines and better track sales contributions across different individual operators.

“We are on a transformation path to redefine TV shopping experience and outcomes through improved targeting, and enhancing revenue models with our local operators,” said Bjoy Balagtas, Broadcasting Lead, ACJ O Shopping. “With CLOUDPORT, we are able to deploy cost-effective cloud playout at our operator headends, centrally manage it, with the flexibility of customizing hundreds of graphics that help us track sales contribution from each region.”

ACJ O Shopping Channel is a joint venture between media conglomerate ABS-CBN Corporation in the Philippines and CJ O Shopping Corporation Ltd. in South Korea. The channel enables Filipinos to acquire comprehensive information about products through an innovative and entertaining program format. ACJ O Shopping’s merchandise includes home and living, fashion and accessories, travel and luggage, home equipment and furnishings, fitness equipment, and health and beauty products, and is trusted by customers worldwide.

“Tracking regional sales via traditional broadcast models and playout can be costly, cumbersome and inefficient. Shopping channels will need to set up separate broadcast infrastructure at each operator level,” said K.A. Srinivasan, Co-Founder of Amagi. “With that said, we are thrilled to partner with ACJ to help tackle these challenges by leveraging the power of the cloud through our groundbreaking CLOUDPORT platform.”

Amagi implemented a cloud-based edge playout architecture at the channel’s two operator headends, setting up separate feeds. This helped the channel to air localized content such as logos, information from Department of Trade and Industry (DTI, Philippines), tele-calling numbers, and graphics supporting local product sales strategy. Owing to hundreds of graphics in play, Amagi brought in broadcast workflow efficiencies through automated graphics scheduling. Using a simple web UI, the ACJ O Shopping team could control and manage the entire broadcast operations from any remote location.

“The Amagi CLOUDPORT platform gives us scalability at affordable costs. We can add new regions and operators with ease while retaining operational control, and tweak our strategy at an operator-level through a metrics-based approach,” added Bjoy Balagtas.

About ACJ O Shopping (www.oshopping.com.ph)

O Shopping, a joint venture between ABS-CBN Corporation and CJ O Shopping Corporation Ltd., is the brand of A CJ O Shopping Corporation. We bring forth high-quality and world-class products to Filipino consumers through easy ordering via phone or internet. O Shopping’s merchandise includes home and living, fashion and accessories, travel and luggage, home equipment and furnishings, fitness equipment, and health and beauty products, trusted by customers worldwide.

About Amagi (www amagi.com)

Amagi is the world’s first cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 2,500+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi Corporation is based in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, New Delhi, Mumbai, and the R&D center in Bangalore.