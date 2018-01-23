Xeltec Video Supplies Spanish Broadcasting Corporation With 47 Miller Tripods

MADRID, SPAIN, JANUARY 23, 2018 - Xeltec Video, a Spanish distributor of Miller Tripods Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, recently sold 47 Air Solo 75 2 Stage Alloy tripods to the Spanish Broadcasting Corporation (RTVE). The tripods were purchased for the Madrid News Headquarters (TVE Torespaña), which is RTVE's largest broadcasting center in Spain.

As the main Spanish public broadcasting network, RTVE needed a new camera support solution to accommodate its large number of reporters and camera operators. RTVE set out to find the most cost-efficient and reliable solution. With its deep knowledge of Miller solutions, Xeltec presented RTVE with Air Solo 75 2 Stage Alloy tripods. As a professional, robust fluid head used extensively by broadcasters, the tripods ultimately exceeded RTVE's expectations in both cost and quality.

"This is a major sale for both Xeltec Video as a distributor and Miller Tripods as a manufacturer," says Mike Lippmann, European manager Miller Fluid Heads Europe Ltd. "The Spanish Broadcasting Corporation is an important customer, and we are happy that they have chosen Miller Tripods for its ENG needs. The Air Solo was specifically developed for users like this, who require the greatest of freedom without compromising stability, allowing them to be both versatile and compact."

The Air head housing is made of durable magnesium alloy that's made to last and is easily serviced. The 2-Stage telescopic Solo 75 Rapid Lock alloy tripod was designed for customers in need of a fast and secure set up. The tripod boasts a maximum height of 1,614mm (63.5 inches) and an ultra-low minimum height of 234mm (9.2 inches), while being able to pack down to a compact 700mm (27.6-inch) length for transporting, users are guaranteed stable images from any angle across any terrain.

"Xeltec is known in Spain for providing professionals with the latest technological developments that address efficient workflow," notes Lippmann. "This sale is a great example of the company's knowledge of Miller products, helping them determine which of our innovations can best meet the needs of each new customer."

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.