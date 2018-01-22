dotstudioPRO Offers Direct Connection for Brands to Reach Consumers Through the Roku Platform

BURBANK, CA, JANUARY 22, 2018 - dotstudioPRO, a leading online video platform that directly delivers streaming video to multi-platforms, announces that it is offering clients the ability to quickly launch channels for the Roku platform through Roku Direct Publisher.

"The dotstudioPRO platform offering for Roku Direct Publisher is an ideal opportunity for content owners to capitalize on their existing video libraries," says Joe Pascual, CEO of dotstudioPRO. "With a seamless process in place to manage and publish content, the dotstudioPRO solution offers a completely new revenue stream by simply providing direct and immediate access to Roku's Audience Network."

By submitting content through the dotstudioPRO platform to the Roku platform, content owners can launch a streaming channel in just days without entering a single line of code. These free channels can be found in the Roku Channel Store in the U.S. Benefits of the platform include controlling where videos will be available geographically, monetization through video ads and tracking, revenue and views.

Examples of newly released channels for the Roku platform include Celebrity Page, a syndicated celebrity news program and the Minnesota Vikings Now app, which features the latest content from the Vikings Entertainment Network. The streaming apps were created using the dotstudioPRO platform to create a unique outlet for exclusive digital content and brand partners.

To create a dotstudioPRO account and begin streaming a unique channel, go to dotstudiopro.com/roku.

About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is a next generation Online Video Network, capable of launching partners' multi-device streaming services across platforms and devices in less than 6 weeks. Our digital platform enables partners to stream AVOD, TVOD, SVOD and LIVE content direct to consumers globally, offering a robust set of marketing, data, and analytics tools that empower our partners to engage with their audience and capitalize on their revenue streams. dotstudioPRO also offers a global video marketplace of over 25,000 videos that can be syndicated to partners OTT offering in-platform, without the need for complex distribution deals. For more information, visit www.dotstudioPRO.com.