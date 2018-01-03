OWNZONES Makes Big Leap Forward in IMF Advancements, Speeding Past Its Competitors and Offering Disruptive Pricing

In a major technology breakthrough, OWNZONES Media Network has transcended distribution barriers by introducing the world’s fastest Interoperable Master Format (IMF) delivery platform. In an effort to make IMF more commercially viable, OWNZONES is also offering a compelling “Pay As You Go” model, allowing companies and content owners the opportunity to cost effectively distribute assets in the new SMPTE IMF format standard to destination points without delay or upfront investments.

The first end-to-end IMF workflow, under the banner of OWNZONES Connect, is delivered via cloud-based SaaS services and provides next-generation video collaboration features. To date, OWNZONES Connect has delivered over 10,000 movies to many destination points, including Apple TV, Amazon and Comcast.

“OWNZONES has taken the digital distribution process to the cloud, providing increased efficiency due to a state-of-the-art, all-cloud workflow that is more scalable for faster processing at a lower cost,” said Dan Goman, CEO at OWNZONES, in making the announcement today.

“The speed of our new solution is setting records in digital distribution, and it’s a first for the IMF industry,” said Aaron Sloman, Chief Technology Officer at OWNZONES. “Traditional companies do their transcoding one job at a time and this takes all day. OWNZONES Connect processes movies 40+ times faster than competing products and, using the power of the cloud, it can handle as many jobs a customer needs all at the same time. With our pricing, increased speed and scalable solution, we have eliminated the major impediments which have previously prevented companies from transitioning to IMF.”

Sloman added: “With our cloud-based, SaaS platform, companies no longer have to pre-buy expensive software and overpriced specialized hardware. Clients only pay for the minutes they use.”

Demonstrating the power of the new innovations, Sloman will unveil at this year’s CES more details on groundbreaking features that allow OWNZONES Connect to break all the barriers to adopting IMF, including:

SaaS – The cloud-based OWNZONES Connect allows clients to only pay for what they use, accelerating the opportunity for companies, at any scale, to get up and running in no time, having their assets delivered in IMF. With this cloud-based platform, companies will no longer need to make huge capital expenditures for equipment. Through constant customer feedback, OWNZONES Connect releases rich features and updates on a monthly basis.

Accelerated Processing via Parallel Scaling Solution – Parallel architecture and cloud transcoding dramatically speeds up processing time. For instance, a high-quality major blockbuster film with a run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes can be processed in just 6 minutes. With unlimited scale, OWNZONES Connect can operate concurrent, multiple processing of files worldwide.

Efficient CPL Viewer/Editor in the Cloud – This feature enables companies to preview their movie versions for Quality Control and make ad insertions without having to first download massive files in order to perform these actions, improving quality control and use of resources. Forthcoming, OWNZONES will soon add a full browser-based CPL Editor to its roster of enhancements, which will allow for film editing and real-time viewing.

Virtually Unlimited Storage – OWNZONES Connect is a fully cloud-based system that allows for virtually unlimited storage of files. This is especially critical in the context of IMF, where file sizes are exceptionally large.

Automated Quality Control – Through its Automated Ingestion feature, OWNZONES Connect is able to identify over 90 percent of the common issues encountered in processing files and 20 percent of these issues can now be resolved with automation. This helps improve the quality and reduces the number of hours it takes to transcode and Quality Control a video.

In November 2017, Sloman introduced OWNZONES Connect as a presenter at Amazon Web Services’ re:Invent Conference in Las Vegas, as part of the launch of Amazon Elemental Media Convert. OWNZONES will also utilize AWS’ new Media Convert service to complete the digital content supply suite that provides enterprise customers fast, flexible access to the broadest range of media formats and features.

The Interoperable Master Format is a SMPTE standard for providing a single, interchangeable master file format and structure for the distribution of content between businesses around the world. IMF provides a framework for creating a true file-based final master.

With delivery centers in Los Angeles, Bucharest and Belgrade, OWNZONES builds solutions that combine agile expertise with Silicon Valley innovation to help its clients be more responsive to a changing market dynamic. To schedule a live demo at CES, please visit: https://ownzones.com/ownzones-connect/.