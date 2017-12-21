Sigma Celebrates 2017 with a ‘Prime Lens of the Year’ Honor from DPReview for Its 14mm F1.8 Art Lens and a ‘Digital Video Product Innovation Award’ for Its Cine High-Speed Primes and Zooms

Ronkonkoma, NY – December 21, 2017 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, picked up its 25th and 26th industry award and nod of 2017. Digital Video chose the Sigma Cine High Speed Zooms and Primes for its prestigious “2017 Product Innovation” award, while DPReview dubbed the new Sigma 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art “Prime Lens of the Year.”

“This was a remarkable year for Sigma lens introductions and we are incredibly honored by the industry recognitions our 2017 and 2016 innovations have received,” comments Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “Sigma R&D and manufacturing strives to ensure every new camera, lens and accessory embodies the outstanding hand craftsmanship and optical excellence that has become the hallmark of our products. We look forward to the amazing images and moments Sigma photographers will capture with these award-winning innovations in 2018 and beyond!”

Sigma’s 2017 award-winning landmark lens introductions include the 14mm F1.8 Art, 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art, 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art, 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Sigma Global Vision lenses and the new Sigma Cine FF High-Speed 14mm T2 and 135mm T2 Prime lenses. Also receiving accolades are 2016 introductions: 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art, 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, 500mm F4 DG OS HSM Sport, sd Quattro mirrorless camera and the new line of Sigma Cine High-Speed Prime and Zoom lenses which include the 18-35mm T2, 50-100mm T2, 24-35mm T2.2 FF Zooms and the 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF and 85mm T1.5 FF Primes.

Sigma Photo Lens Accolades

Sigma Art

Sigma’s award-winning Global Vision Art lenses are defined by their edge-to-edge, uncompromising image quality. Best-in-class optics combined with outstanding craftsmanship give photographers a lens that enables the ultimate in artistic expression. The award-winning Art line of large-aperture primes, wide angles and standard zooms captures portraits, fashion, architecture, landscapes and more with groundbreaking sharpness and clarity.

DPReview ‘Prime Lens of the Year’ for the 14mm F1.8 Art;

Lucie ‘Best Special Purpose Lens’ Award for the 14mm F1.8 Art;

Lucie ‘Best Wide Angle Zoom Lens’ Award for the 12-24mm F4 Art;

PCMag.com ‘Editor's Choice’ nod for the 12-24mm F4 Art;

TIPA ‘Best DSLR Wide Angle Zoom Lens’ Award for the 12-24mm F4 Art;

Rangefinder ‘Editor's Choice’ nod for the 24-70mm F2.8 Art;

Digital Imaging Reporter ‘2017 Retailers' Choice Awards - Best Prime Lens’ for the 85mm F1.4 Art;

Heavy.com ‘Editor's Choice’ nod for the 85mm F1.4 Art;

PCMag.com ‘Editor's Choice’ nod for the 85mm F1.4 Art;

Professional Photographer ‘Hot One Award’ for the 85mm F1.4 Art;

The Brotographer ‘Editor's Choice Award for Portrait Lenses’ for the 85mm F1.4 Art;

TIPA ‘Best DSLR Prime Lens’ Award for the 85mm F1.4 Art;

Digital Trends ‘Editor's Choice’ nod for the 135mm F1.8 Art;

EISA ‘DSLR Lens 2017-2018’ Award for the 135mm F1.8 Art;

PCMag.com ‘Editor's Choice’ for the 135mm F1.8 Art;

PDN ‘Editor's Picks’ for the 135mm F1.8 Art;

The Phoblographer ‘Editor's Choice Award’ for the 135mm F1.8 Art

Sigma Contemporary

Featuring the very latest technology, and combining optical performance with compactness, Sigma’s high-performance Contemporary line covers a wide range of needs. Contemporary primes and zooms cover popular focal lengths, capturing with stunning clarity the versatility of life from family moments, street photography, to photojournalism, and travel. Like all Sigma Global Vision lenses, each Contemporary lens is handcrafted at the Sigma factory in Aizu Japan and is individually inspected before shipping.

Outdoor Photographer ‘Editor's Pick’ nod for the 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary

Sigma Sport

Sigma Global Vision Sports lenses make delivering incredibly sharp images of fast-moving, distant subjects more reliable than ever, even in the rugged outdoors. Sports telephoto and super telephoto lenses are built with Sigma’s fastest optical performance, so adventure photographers can shoot dynamic athletics, nature, aviation or motorsports with incredible accuracy.

PCMag.com ‘Editor's Choice’ nod for the 500mm F4 Sport

Sigma Cine High-Speed Prime and Zoom lenses deliver outstanding optical performance in a desirable compact form factor. Renowned for their superior photo lenses, Sigma retains 100% of that superb optical system with their Cine lenses, which are designed for 6-8K shooting and housed in a completely new mechanical lens design optimized for modern cinematography. Sigma Cine lenses are manufactured by a vertically integrated production system in Aizu Japan, where nearly every step in the process is done in-house, ensuring premium quality and optimized pricing. The 2017 awards and nods include:

Sigma Cine Awards



NewBay Media/Digital Video ‘Best of Show Award (NAB 2017)’ for the 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2 High-Speed Zoom Cine lenses;

NewBay Media/Digital Video ‘2017 Product Innovation Award’ for the Sigma Cine High-Speed Prime and Zoom lenses;

ProductionHUB ‘Award of Excellence’ for the Sigma Cine 14mm T2 and 135mm T2 FF High-Speed Prime lenses;

Red Dot ‘Red Dot Award 2017’ for the Sigma Cine High-Speed Prime and Zoom cinema lenses;

Red Shark ‘Best Optical Lens/Product (IBC 2017)’ for the Sigma Cine High-Speed Prime and Zoom lenses;

StudioDaily ‘Prime Awards’ for the Sigma Cine 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2 High-Speed Zoom lenses;

Sigma sd Quattro Camera Award

The sd Quattro is a highly unique APS-C sensor mirrorless camera designed with the Foveon sensor. Renowned for its incredible image quality and color fidelity, the sensor produces medium format like imagery. The camera is compatible with all of the Sigma Global Vision lenses in the Contemporary, Art and Sports lines.

Red Dot, ‘Red Dot Award 2017, Best of the Best’ for the sd Quattro

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

