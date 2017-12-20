DaVinci Resolve Studio Used to Deliver a Dynamic Edit for Corona Commercial

Fremont, California - December 20, 2017 - Blackmagic Design has today announced that its DaVinci Resolve Studio 14 was used to complete picture post, including the edit and grade, on a new commercial for Corona Extra, developed by the creative agency, Leo Burnett, in Mexico and lensed by director of photography Filippo Chiesa.

Filmmaker and director Leonardo Dalessandri was tasked with producing a commercial that incorporated his unique filmmaking technique and the creative agencies’ branding to achieve a tribute to Mexico. He has previously worked on commercials for the likes of Coca-Cola, Google and Apple.

Titled ‘Este Espíritu,’ the commercial marked the first time Dalessandri took the plunge and moved his entire post-production workflow into DaVinci Resolve 14.

“Although I knew my previous approach to post was slow and inefficient I’d been resistant to the idea of change. However the possibility of opening a single application for every aspect of picture post really appealed. Version 14 of DaVinci Resolve especially suited the way I like to work, as there is no offline or online editorial process in my editing workflow,” begins Leonardo.

It isn't just a matter of how quickly and efficiently you can get something done, according to Dalessandri. "Not only are things in Resolve faster, but they are also better and more efficient, allowing for more creative precision than I thought could be possible during post.”

With more than two weeks’ worth of rushes to sort through, the editorial workflow was split two. "The first step was to review everything we'd shot. After making our initial shot selection, we were then able to start building a skeleton cut around the lyrics. The edit was crucial because it helps to create the feeling of kinetic energy that I like in my films. It doesn’t just matter which shot you decide on, but also the shots that come before and after. The same movement has to follow through.”

He continues: "I didn’t imagine that it would be as much fun as it was to edit in Resolve. The organization of clips, for example, gives you a feeling of complete control over everything. The ability to search and browse for clips and then group them using Smart Bins based on a particular file attribute or metadata is brilliantly efficient."

The entire commercial was shot in 4K using a wide variety of different cameras, according to Dalessandri. "But no matter what codec or format we threw at it, Resolve handled it all. Regardless of resolution, it makes sure you can always work as efficiently as possible, and in the best possible way.”

"Resolve 14 really is an incredible piece of software; I can now take a project from edit to grade, and even add simple effects such as shot stabilization, using one piece of software," concludes Leonardo. "The speed advantages of working this way are enormous. It is truly a game changer."

Press Photography

Product photos of DaVinci Resolve Studio and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.