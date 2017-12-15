Blackmagic Design Announces New Training & Certification Program for DaVinci Resolve 14

Fremont, CA - December 15, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced a worldwide training and certification program, along with certified curriculum, for DaVinci Resolve 14. Now customers can learn professional editing, color correction and Fairlight audio post production at their own pace by purchasing the Blackmagic Design series of books, including the newly available “Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14,” or they can take training courses online or in person at certified training partners.

The “Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14” is an official step-by-step training guide that covers basic editing, color correction and Fairlight audio in DaVinci Resolve 14. The book is designed for both new users and established professionals that are switching to DaVinci Resolve from another editing system. This greatly expanded new edition includes detailed color correction and Fairlight audio lessons.

“The Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14” is available as a print on demand book or e-Book from Amazon.com. Customers can buy the book and study at their own pace, take online courses or visit a classroom based training center. Once the course has been completed, they must take and pass the online exam to receive certification.

“DaVinci Resolve 14 has become the world’s fastest growing NLE and we are excited to introduce this new training program to help customers make the switch,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “DaVinci Resolve 14 is exciting because its new features are really changing the industry. It’s the first software to combine professional editing, color and audio all in a single integrated workflow, and it’s also the first software to offer true multi user collaboration!”

About the Training Program

Blackmagic Design certified training teaches the skills needed to be more creative, work faster and get the job done. The rapidly growing network of more than 100 Training Partner locations and more than 300 Certified Trainers worldwide, along with books and dozens of online resources, can help anyone become a DaVinci Resolve certified video editor, colorist or sound editor.

The training and certification program is designed for single users that want to become certified professionals, teachers that would like to teach the courses, and institutions that would like offer the curriculum to their students.

To become a certified user, customers must complete the introduction course and pass the online certification exam, whose questions are based on content in “The Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14.” Teachers and institutions that would like to join the program, should contact Blackmagic Design through the email link provided on the DaVinci Resolve training web page.

For more information on how to become a certified DaVinci Resolve professional, and to find a list of Blackmagic Design training partners, please visit http://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/training.

Press Photography

Product photos of DaVinci Resolve Studio and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com