Cooke brings S7/i purpose-built full frame lenses to BSC Expo 2018

For the first time at BSC EXPO, Cooke will present its new S7/i Full Frame Plus lenses. The new range is the only purpose-built full frame lens set on the market, designed specifically to cover the emergent full frame cinema camera sensors up to the full sensor area (46.31mm image circle) of the RED Weapon 8K. BSC Expo takes place in Battersea, London on 2-3 February 2018.



“Unlike some full frame lenses, our S7/i Full Frame Plus lenses are not simply repackaged stills lenses with random T-stops – they are the only lenses designed from the ground up for cinematographers wishing to shoot with full frame cinema cameras. Like all Cooke lenses they offer consistent features across the range, and of course the famed ‘Cooke Look’,” said Les Zellan, Chairman and Owner, Cooke Optics.



Cooke’s S7/i lenses were used at the September launch of the acclaimed Sony VENICE full frame digital motion picture camera system.



Also at BSC EXPO, Cooke will present its Panchro/i Classic prime lenses, which offer a vintage look with modern housing, as well as the flagship S4/i prime lens range, Anamorphic/i and Anamorphic/i SF (“Special Flair”) lenses. The miniS4/i lenses will be available to view with and without coatings to show the versatility of this compact and affordable set.



