US MILITARY LAUNCH NEW MPEG-4 HD SET-TOP BOXES WITH INVIEW MIDDLEWARE

Northwich, United Kingdom and Laguna Niguel, California: Inview Technology, the broadcast/OTT software and service specialist, and DigitalGlue, a systems integrator, equipment provider and software developer for the production and distribution of digital video, have today announced the launch of DigitalGlue's new MPEG-4 HD set-top boxes used by the American Forces Network (AFN).



Inview’s middleware, integrated on all of the new DVB-S2 set-top boxes, provides a compelling user interface, twin tuner PVR - to enable viewers to record multiple television programmes and enhanced EPG information. In addition, there is an extensive roadmap of features planned for this product such as Video Advertising, Messaging and Push VOD.



Over 20,000 set-top boxes have been manufactured and those that have been deployed are currently being sold through DigitalGlue's affiliate eCommerce site (affiliate.digitalglue.com) as well as military retail outlets and its eCommerce site.



The launch coincides with a planned switchover of the military’s global broadcast infrastructure from standard definition to high definition in order to improve the picture and sound quality of its eight (HD video) channels.



“We are delighted to have played a significant role in enhancing the military’s viewing experience around the world. We are looking forward to continuing our work with DigitalGlue to deploy more innovative services,” said Diego Martinez, SVP Americas at Inview.



Ray Rodriguez, Director, System Integration at DigitalGlue commented, “DigitalGlue and Inview have formed a great partnership which has led to the successful launch of the new HD set-top boxes and start to the switchover. AFN has gone live on two of four regions. The remaining two regions are scheduled to be launched over the next six weeks.”

# # #

ABOUT DIGITALGLUE

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. They analyze workflow to build an optimized solution for collaborative editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team will work with you to efficiently deliver your programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT. DigitalGlue design, integrate, and support systems based upon your needs today, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.

DigitalGlue Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283

harriet@desertmoon.tv

ABOUT INVIEW

Inview is a UK based digital technology innovator with over 15 years of technical, commercial and operational expertise in the TV industry. Its lightweight software is globally deployed across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.



Inview specialises in analogue switch off and wide scale legacy set-top box upgrades, in addition to new pay TV products. Its wide range of broadcast and OTT services provides a high end user experience on a cost-effective platform and enables operators to better monetise content.

InView Press Contact: Lydia Tilt, Marketing Manager

ltilt@inview.co.uk

+44(0)1606 812500

DISCLAIMER: The contract award to DigitalGlue for providing AFN with new MPEG-4 HD set-top boxes does not imply Government endorsement of DigitalGlue or its products and services.