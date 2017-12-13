Cinegy Air Cloud Pack now available on Microsoft Azure

The Cinegy Air Cloud Pack includes Cinegy Air PRO Bundle with Cinegy Multiviewer. Cinegy Air PRO consists of a control panel and playout engine. The control panel is a state-of-the-art interface for control of one or more playout channels connected via TCP/IP. The Cinegy Air PRO playout engine executes the playlist provided to it and renders video and audio to air.



Cinegy Multiviewer enables broadcasters and production houses to receive RTP/UDP streams via Ethernet and locally or remotely monitor those streams. It also features a robust analysis and alert system that detects signal problems as they occur.



Cinegy Co-owner and Managing Director Jan Weigner said, “We very much wanted to make our software products readily available as broadly as possible to ensure the maximum benefit from them can be derived, and Microsoft Azure offers the freedom to build and deploy wherever a customer wants, using the tools, applications and frameworks they choose. This addition of Cinegy Air Cloud Pack to Azure Marketplace is very welcome news for all Cinegy software users - current and prospective. In addition to Azure being a highly economic approach to playout, its global scale is matched only by its flexibility. The future of playout is now the present.”



A core value of using Cinegy software as a cloud-based service is that users only pay for what they need, when they need it, which means there is no upfront investment. When the need for increased system capacity arises, those requirements can be rapidly addressed and far more accurately planned for and budgeted.



“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Cinegy’s new solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”



The highly cost-effective starting price of Cinegy Air Cloud Pack combines selected software plan charges plus Azure infrastructure costs for the virtual machines on which the software is run. Azure infrastructure prices may vary in light of previously arranged enterprise agreements or other discounts.



For more information, visit here or go to https://www.cinegy.com/