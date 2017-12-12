Presteigne Broadcast Expands Facilities

Presteigne Broadcast Hire, a leading dry hire and total multi-location production equipment provider, today announced that it has taken on an additional 21,000 square feet of warehouse, service, and operations space to meet demand.

Following a recent multimillion pound investment in new cameras, lenses, tripods – as well as newly developed flyaway and de-rig technology – Presteigne needed the space to facilitate more efficient stock-keeping, technology maintenance and service, and turnaround.

Presteigne CEO Mike Ransome said, “We recently added more than £2 million in new broadcast technology on top of the £2.4 million we’ve already invested this year to meet demand. Broadcasters and production companies are under pressure, largely driven by consumer expectation, to improve standards of quality and production.

“We had a great 2017, and have a very busy year on tap for 2018, so to ensure our ability to meet demand we needed much more space to enable us to process and service our inventory to – often very quickly - provide technology that ranges from the latest 4K, ENG and cameras, telephoto lenses, lights and tripods to everything in between.”

Presteigne already houses a vast inventory from Sony, Canon, Blackmagic, Vinten, Leader, and many others, but it recently added another 33 Canon CJ12 lenses, 64 new HD/4K Sony 450 camcorders, plus Vitec tripods, lights, and a substantial range of additional broadcast technologies.

Ransome added, “We continually evaluate market demand and how it matches with available and emerging technologies. If our experts determine that a particular technology has the functionality and reliability that our customers require, or provide a benefit they don’t yet know they need, we will continue to invest in providing, servicing, and matching those technologies to our customers worldwide. Our aim is that no one will ever be caught short in sourcing from Presteigne the technology they require for any project, and our expansion and continued investment are major steps in that direction.”