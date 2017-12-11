WCPMedia Services Provides Cloud Management for FICTS Festivals

LOS ANGELES — For the fourth consecutive year, WCPMedia Services acted as official technical sponsor for Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) Festivals. WCPMedia’s cloud-based media management was used to ingest, store and share content submitted by sports broadcasters worldwide to 16 regional festivals and the four-day culminating event held this month in Milan.





Recognized by the International Olympic Committee and regarded as the premier festival dedicated to sports media, the FICTS Festivals showcase work from sports broadcasters, producers, advertising agencies, national Olympics committees, sports federations and others involved in sports media. Competitive categories include Documentaries, Cinema, Television & New Technologies, Sports Advertising, Sport & Society, Football in Cinema and Television, and Olympic Spirit or Values. This year’s festival focused on the achievements of women in sports. A worldwide audience of more than 3 million people attended this year’s festivals.

WCPMedia’s has become an integral part of the festival’s infrastructure, providing a fast and reliable way to manage the hundreds of submissions the festival receives each year. “This year’s festival in Milan encompassed six days of cinema, sport, television and culture,” said FICTS President Franco Ascani. “Our program included 140 sports films from 63 countries, as well as meetings, press conferences and an awards ceremony. WCPMedia Services provided essential support to help make this event possible and enrich the work with the value of sports culture.”





Additionally, WCPMedia Services VP of Operations Giovanni Contri took part in a roundtable discussion on Russian sports broadcasting sponsored by MatchTV. The panel was chaired by Dr. Francesco Ricci Bitti, President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations and Vice Director of the Olympic Channel. Other panelists included MatchTV producer Tina Kandelaki, gymnast and Olympic Gold Medalist Alina Kabaeva, International Olympic Journalists Association Honorary President Alan Lunzenfichter, NHK’s Takako Kigaku and Fatstone TV COO Ann-Mari Albertsen.

WCPMedia Services Operations Manager Luca de Sensi served as a presenter at the Festivals’ concluding event, the TV Sports Emotion Awards, held at Milan’s Palazzo Lombardia.

