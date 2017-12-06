Storytape Puts Power Behind Stock Videos with Core SWX

PLAINVIEW, NEW YORK, DECEMBER 6, 2017 - Storytape, an online subscription service for downloading cinematic 4K stock footage, travels the globe to capture diverse, stunning clips for its video database. The company's use of Core SWX'sHypercore SLIM 7 V-MT and XP-L90S batteries has become vital, providing a power source ideal for capturing footage across various and distant landscapes.

Storytape was started when company founders Brady Shearer, Brandon Canning, Tristan Persaud, Alex Mills and Ryland Frank, saw a need for quality stock footage at an affordable price. Finding only limited and expensive stock video options, the group set out to compile and curate over-the-top 4K footage for content creators such as YouTubers, small businesses and independent filmmakers. "We want creative people to be able to create, even on a small budget," says Canning.

To accomplish this goal, the founders set out on a mission to build a database of over 5,000 4K ProRes clips. With cinema-quality gear, including Core SWX's battery solutions, they traveled the world; from the USA to Switzerland, Ireland and Iceland. Capturing aerial footage of diverse landscapes became an integral part of creating over-the-top videos for both the Storytape website and social media.

While filming throughout rugged landscapes Canning and his team utilized Core's Hypercore SLIM 7 V-MT and XP-L90S battery packs on Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro cameras. "These batteries hold a great charge even years after purchase," adds Canning. "They're compact and perfect for traveling, and they're just super easy to use. We have so many variables when shooting on location that it's invaluable to not have to worry about battery life or to bother with lugging around bulky battery packs in the field."

The Hypercore SLIM 7 V-MT is part of the Hypercore SLIM series, utilizing Core's award-winning Hypercore technology to provide the best in Lithium Ion technology for UAV, handheld gimbal and other applications demanding a low-profile battery pack. The series is the first line of slim battery packs capable of handling draws of up to 148w without deterioration in service life or operability. This 82wh v-mount battery pack delivers the most value for those who require battery packs to stand the test of time and deliver unrivaled performance.

The XP-L90S Lithium Ion battery pack is one of the lightest rechargeable batteries available today. Weighing 2.1 pounds and running at 14.8 VDC with 98Wh capacity, this battery is ideal for users like Canning and his team who require a lightweight product that is able to hold its charge while on location.

The Storytape website recently launched and will add over a thousand new clips to its database every month. The service is available to users as a paid, monthly subscription.

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.