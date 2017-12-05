AIMS and NABA Announce Formal Agreement to Collaborate on IP Interoperability

BOTHELL, Wash. — Dec. 5, 2017 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that it has entered into a formal liaison agreement with the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA). The agreement is a statement that these two key industry organizations have common objectives and perspectives about the technology roadmap for IP.

The agreement comes on the heels of the successful Media Over IP (MoIP) workshop held in New York in October, which was a collaborative effort hosted by AIMS, NABA, SMPTE, and VSF. The agreement allows AIMS and NABA to work together and share insight about how best to proceed with IP technology in a practical way that will work for both the manufacturers that create the products and the broadcasters that purchase and use them.

"NABA has been working on MoIP for a couple of years, defining our needs and trying to understand what the transition means to us. We shared our task-force report with AIMS over a year ago and have been talking ever since. This partnership was just the logical next step," said Michael McEwen, general director of NABA. "It's important to have discussions so that AIMS members know what NABA constituents need, and now that we've formalized a partnership, those discussions will be easier to have. NABA will also encourage broadcasters to participate in the IP interoperability demos put on by AIMS, SMPTE, and others to learn about and understand the technology. We look forward to an exciting, symbiotic relationship."

"AIMS' mission is to foster the adoption of a common set of protocols for interoperability over IP in the media and entertainment industry. Collaboration is key to this mission, and although AIMS is 75 members strong, it can't foster adoption on its own. There's far more leverage when we collaborate with other organizations who share a common goal," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "NABA represents so many broadcasters in North America, and adoption of anything in our industry involves economic decisions by these broadcasters. Moreover, NABA has gone on the record with its MoIP report that recommends the same open standards and specifications as AIMS. We welcome this partnership as a way to accelerate a viable solution for IP interoperability."

# # #

About NABA

NABA is a non-profit association of the most influential broadcasting organizations in North America committed to advancing the interests of broadcasters at home and internationally, and to identify and take action on technical, operational and regulatory issues affecting North American broadcasters. Both public and private network broadcasters in Canada, Mexico and the United States, work together to provide a common voice for the North American broadcast community. As a member of the World Broadcasting Unions (WBU), NABA creates the opportunity for its members to share information, identify common interests and reach consensus on issues of an international nature. For further information about NABA, please visit: www.nabanet.com.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/171205AIMS.docx

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AIMSAlliance%20and%20NABA%20announce%20formal%20agreement%20to%20collaborate%20on%20IP%20interoperability.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2BrDxTK