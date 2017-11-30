LynTec’s NPAC Wins New Product Award at WFX 2017

LENEXA, Kan. — Nov. 30, 2017 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced that the NPAC was recognized with a New Product Award at WFX 2017 in Dallas. The solution received the honor of Best Building Systems Product in the Best Building Automation or System category.

The New Product Awards are a yearly collection of the most outstanding products and services impacting the worship integration industry. A qualified panel of judges (Worship Facilities magazine editors and distinguished members of the WFX Advisory Board and WFX management) who are recognized for their expertise in the industry judge each entry on its individual qualities.

“NPAC is our unique approach to power in the rack — a ready-to-install, networkable, 80-amp, 2RU solution for the power, sequencing, and control of AVL systems — without requiring an outside electrician, which has real implications on the bottom line for churches and other volunteer run organizations,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “This award is particularly exciting, as it showcases not only the NPAC, but our commitment to the needs of our customers — redefining how to safeguard their AV investments while easing daily operation.”

LynTec's NPAC is the only rackmount solution of its kind to sequence on/off complex digital audio systems with easy-to-program extended step rates and time delays that guarantee proper component boot-up and shutdown automatically. NPAC is available in two models: 120V or 240V, and features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2RU enclosure — saving valuable rack space over 4RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together. Through an onboard server, integrators can select step rates from fractions of a second up to 999 seconds and specify over- and under-voltage protection as well as auto shutdown for each circuit. Ideal for lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones, the unit accepts multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX) and simple contact closures.

From NPAC's interface, users can select each zone's protocol, as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor status remotely from any computer, tablet, or handheld smart device. In addition, users can receive alert notifications via text or email to warn of voltage anomalies. Meeting NFPA fire code requirements, it performs circuit-selectable load-shedding for emergency shutoff. An onboard astronomical timer automates operation, reducing operating costs for AVL systems.

More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

