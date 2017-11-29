Switzerland’s NJP Studios Chooses MGM Audio To Install Award-winning PMC Monitoring

As the owner of three studios all equipped with PMC monitoring, it’s no surprise to hear Leos Gerteis describe himself as a PMC fan. Indeed, the Swiss producer and engineer likes the company’s monitors so much that he even has a pair of professional IB2S speakers at home!

Gerteis founded NJP (New Jungle Productions) in 1988 and now has two Pro Tools-equipped studios and a video editing suite in Zurich Kusnacht, plus a third Pro Tools studio in Zurich that is mainly used for recording sessions. NJP Studios specializes in productions for corporate clients, as well as handling voice recordings, music production, composing, sound design and surround mixing for TV, radio and cinema commercials.

“Most of our work comes from advertising agencies and, alongside audio, we undertake video post-production for corporate movies and commercials,” Gerteis says. “We also produce and mix/master music for clients outside the advertising business, although we don’t produce rock and pop bands.”

In recent weeks, NJP has upgraded the monitoring in its main Studio A in Zurich Kusnacht to incorporate a pair of PMC’s Award winning MB3 XBD-A monitors, which were launched to much critical acclaim at NAMM 2017. These operate in a surround configuration with a PMC IB2S speaker for the centre channel, AML-2 active two-way monitors for surround and an XB2 sub for the .1/LFE channel.

“We decided to update our previous PMC system because the new MB3 monitors offered even better sound quality,” Gerteis explains. “PMC’s Swiss distributor MGM Audio arranged for us to borrow a demo pair so that we could set them up in our studio and compare the sound directly with our existing IB2S-XBD-A monitors. We noticed a difference in the low frequencies and the stereo image and this was why we decided to invest in the new MB3 XBD-A monitors. These monitors are perfect for mixing and mastering and we also use them for cinema mixes. We are getting much better results than before, especially in the LFE (low) frequencies because of greater sound pressure.”

NJP’s second studio at Zurich Kusnacht is equipped with a pair of PMC IB2S monitors with Bryston amplification, while its third studio in Zurich has IB2S-A monitors (front and centre) and wafer2-iw for surrounds.

Gerteis adds that upgrading the main monitors in Studio A has made a big difference to NJP.

“It’s much more fun to work in there now,” he says. “The audio quality is brilliant. I don’t have any further upgrade plans, but only because PMC’s BB6 monitors are too big for our studio!”

