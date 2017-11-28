Appear Launches New Website

OSLO, NORWAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2017 - Appearannounces the launch of its new website: www.appeartv.com. The site's modern design was built with an emphasis on streamlined content that matches Appear's forward-thinking technology.

Appear focused on condensing the site's features to improve ease of navigation. The site's product information pages have been reorganized into sleek, compartmentalized displays that highlight each product's key features and provide easy access to datasheets. In addition, its products are organized by market segment to easily identify what products are applicable in the different markets it serves, from terrestrial to OTT, and more. Visitors to the site will be able to more easily locate the details they need while still having the option to understand Appear's products at a deeper level, with click-throughs to advanced product specifications.

Additionally, Appear has combined the News and Events pages from the previous version of the site. The fresh design consolidates content to better showcase pertinent information in a more visually appealing manner. This includes detailed updates on Appear's latest trade show appearances, including complete exhibitor information on the company's upcoming presence at CABSAT 2018 in Dubai this January.

"Our goal was to restructure the content to make a more accessible site. The latest Appear products and solutions that were not featured on the old page have of course been added, and we've modernized our logo," says Carl Walter Holst, CEO of Appear. "By presenting the most important features with a modern, attractive design, our site will now provide our customers with key information more efficiently. As the company and its product lines evolve, our new site gives us a modern platform to tell our story."

About Appear

Appear is based in Oslo, Norway, with an additional office in Bangkok, Thailand. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com