DNF Controls & 360 Systems Announce New Solution Bundle

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – DNF Controls, the award-winning developer of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine control technology, together with 360 Systems, a leading manufacturer of broadcast video and audio products, have unveiled a solution bundle to enable scheduled record/playout of video server-based program and commercial content.

The affordable bundle incorporates a bespoke edition of DNF Controls’ proven SPS series– an operator-friendly server management system for calendar-based acquisition and play-to-air scheduling – in conjunction with 360 System’s versatile new TSS range of multi-format video servers. The DNF application offers Time-of-Day, Back-to-Back, Manual, and Remotely Triggered playout, as well as Secondary Events using GPI/O or optional protocols to control routers, master control switchers, graphics, and more. Drag & Drop functionality allows quick playlist modification — edit or append;

add or delete elements — even while the list is running.

“Our companies have both survived and thrived through numerous format changes and media technology advancements; it was a pleasure to combine forces with 360 Systems to develop a common-sense solution that makes the business of content delivery more accessible,” said Dan Fogel, chief technology officer of DNF Controls.

“Combining DNF’s functionality with our multi-format TSS Server line gives our users a sophisticated, yet cost-effective content scheduling option. DNF’s support helps us continue to offer budget-friendly video server solutions without a sacrifice in quality or reliability,” added John Hall, 360 Systems’ director of global sales.

The combined DNF/360 solution is available for immediate delivery through 360 Systems.

About 360 Systems:

360 Systems has manufactured innovative video and audio products for the broadcast and entertainment industry for over 45 years. It is the company’s goal to consistently provide quality products with 24/7 reliability, backed by standard-setting quality and customer service. 360 is a privately held California corporation. For additional information, please visit 360Systems.com

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 28 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet

the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities.

For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

